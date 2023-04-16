The Valley boys lacrosse edges out Naperville Central in 7-5 win

The Valley boys lacrosse gets a narrow victory over the Naperville Central Redhawks in a low scoring game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central boys lacrosse travels to Metea Valley High School on a warm and sunny day as the Redhawks go up against The Valley Co-Op.

Both teams involved in defensive struggle

The Redhawks get off to a good start as Grayson Hale finds the net for the first goal of the game.

However, The Valley responds as Logan Reyrao finds Kale Bergante to tie the game at 1 apiece.

Going into the second quarter, The Valley’s Jack Owen finds Trent Selby as he puts in another goal to put them up by one.

The Redhawks are looking for an answer and they get one as Broden Oswald tries a bounce shot that finds the net. We’re tied up again.

Later on, Gavin Bohan tries to break the tie. He shoots towards the net, but he gets stopped by Ethan Delby. The game is still knotted at 2 going into halftime.

The Valley does just enough to pull out the win

Going into the 3rd quarter, The Valley’s Drew McSpadden sends Broden Oswald’s stick flying and the ball pops into the air. Bohan comes down with it and tries to fight his way to the goal, but the shot is saved by Delby again.

The Redhawks come right back as Owen O’Rear sprints and tosses a pretty sidearm shot to the net. They take a 3-2 lead.

O’Rear finds Declan Burke who goes top shelf to extend the lead to two late in the third quarter.

The Valley keeps fighting, though, as Trent Selby rips a shot to the net to cut the deficit to 4-3.

We start the fourth quarter with the Redhawks with possession and Nathan LaPerna converting on the goal to put them back up by two.

The Valley continuing to have an answer as Jack Owen gets shoved to the ground, which is a penalty. The play continues with Logan Reyrao ripping a shot to the net.

Later on, Trent Selby goes in front of the net and scores to tie the game at five.

It’s Selby again this time looking for the tie-breaking goal and he gets it to give The Valley a 6-5 lead.

Both teams put up a good fight, but the night belongs to The Valley as Brock Culberson sends in the final goal of the night with a huge long shot to the net. They take home the victory by a final score of 7-5.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!