The Valley Co-Op wins a second straight DVC championship

We are at Neuqua Valley for the girls gymnastics DVC championship showdown. The defending champions, the Valley Co-op, is looking to protect its crown after winning the title for the first time last year! Other teams completing include five-time DVC champions DeKalb, Naperville Central, and Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks make a strong statement on the vault

Starting off on the vault is Naperville Central’s Lia Bennett, who springs over the table with a score of 8.575 and finishes tied for fifth with teammates Ava Prokop and Harley Sambrooks.

Next up is Redhawk Anna Lazovski. Continuing last year’s success in the vault, she lands the backflip tuck and gets an 8.9 for her attempt, improving upon her score from last year, earning the fourth-place spot. She also finishes in fourth in the all-around.

DeKalb gets a variety of standout performances

It’s Dekalb’s turn in the spotlight. Tawonna Keith glides down the runway and performs well on the vault. She’s awarded with a 9.00 score.

Despite not competing in the vault for large portions of the season, Ella Buchenauer from the Valley shows little rust and displays good control, and gets the landing to stick. She ties with Keith for second place in the vault.

Lucia Caruso from the Valley places first individually with a 9.250 score.

Next, we head on over to the uneven bars. Valley Co-op senior Lucia Caruso swoops her way to a tight and controlled landing, with a score of 8.5 for fifth place on the bars.

DeKalb’s Jenna Feeney takes her turn and performs well, ending the event in 4th place with a score of 8.525, just behind teammate Jordan Lisafeld.

Madi Moungey continues to impress on the bars

Naperville North sophomore Madi Moungey jumps right in and transitions smoothly to the lower bar as she swings and tucks her way to first place on the uneven bars, scoring 9.150!

Ella Buchenauer leads the Valley on the bars with her score of 8.90 as she also sticks her landing, which has the junior fired up.

Continuing on, we head to the balance beam. Naperville Central’s Ava Prokop makes the right moves and ends up with a score of 7.975 and rounds out the top five in the event.

Lucia Caruso’s string of success continues. She spins her way through a solid routine, and she flutters away in third, with a score of 8.350.

Valley Co-op dominates in the balance beam. Jade Woulfe maintains control and balance with a few jumps and lands on a score of 8.475. She also ends her night strong with a third-place finish on the floor.

But wait….there’s more from the Valley. Teammate Ella Buchenauer also spins and secures a tie for first place with Woulfe, giving the Valley the top three scores.

Lucia Caruso and the Valley cap off the night with another first-place performance

Closing out the night is the floor exercise. Naperville North star Madi Moungey kicks and flips her way to a fourth-place finish with a score of 8.475. She also places third in the all-around with a score of 34.075.

DeKalb’s Jenna Feeney is next up on the floor. She has a great last pass and ends the evening on a high note, ending 2nd in the floor exercise, and second in the all-around with a score of 34.150.

The most well-known name of the night, Lucia Caruso from the Valley, keeps the energy level high. She gets some good air and flips her way to a stellar routine. The senior is all smiles as she places first with 9.250. Caruso also takes first in the all-around, with a top-notch score of 35.325.

For the second year in a row, the Valley Co-op is the DVC champions, with DeKalb in second and Naperville Central in third.