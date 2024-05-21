The Valley girls lacrosse scores seven unanswered to beat Wheaton in Sectional quarterfinals

It’s win-or-go-home time for The Valley girls Lacrosse, as they take on Wheaton United in the Sectional Quarterfinals. The striped blue turf of St. Francis plays host, with the winner taking on Benet in the Regional Semis. Wheaton won the previous matchup against The Valley, 11-10. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wheaton United and Isabelle Campos go up early

Wheaton sees a great early opportunity as Isabelle Campos finds Addison Losey who shoots and scores to go up 1-0 just over a minute into the match.

Wheaton continues to control the pace early. Losey surveys the field and finds a cutting Reese Williams who fires with confidence to go up 2-0. Wheaton’s been in control of the ball throughout the first four minutes.

Sofia Zeiml and Katie Madden help tie the game for The Valley Co-Op against Wheaton

Valley star Sofia Zeiml looks to answer after a foul. She charges forward and shoots low to put the Warriors on the board. They trail 2-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Now 2-2, The Valley Freshman Katie Madden looks to get the first lead of the game, she stops her spin, doubles back down the middle, and rockets one into the top corner. Valley leads 3-2.

Wheaton’s Elizabeth Barnhart zips one to Reagan Curtin who scores to tie the game at 3. The match heads into halftime tied at 4-4.

The Valley takes the initiative in the second half as Sophia Morgan passes to Zeiml who goes low again to beat the keeper. It’s a 5-4 Valley lead.

Campos has a few tricks left up her sleeve as she runs down the middle, despite the fall she ties the game back at 5-5.

Zeimel scores four straight and The Valley girls lacrosse defeats Wheaton 13-6

The game has been tied at 6-6 for five minutes but Zeiml has new plans. She receives the ball from Morgan and fakes out two defenders to score and put Valley up 7-6.

After the ensuing faceoff, Zeiml picks up steam and fires one through the legs of the Wheaton goalie. That makes it 8-6 Valley at the end of the third quarter.

The Valley collects a miss and get it to Zeiml over the middle. She scores her fourth straight goal to take a 10-6 lead.

The Valley looks to end the match for good as Ce-Ce Oakes passes to Collen Clinton who scores to give The Valley a 12-6 lead and to put the match to bed. The Valley win 13-6 and will play Benet in the Sectional Semis.