The Valley girls lacrosse takes care of business against Naperville Central

The Valley girls lacrosse makes quick work of DVC opponent Naperville Central Redhawks in decisive road win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Welcome to Memorial Stadium at Naperville Central where the Redhawks take on The Valley girls lacrosse. You couldn’t ask for a better night with temperatures in the 70s on the opening face-off. The Valley picked up a win against Glenbard West last week while the Redhawks fell to the Wheaton Co-Op.

The Valley offense clicking early on

We begin in the opening minutes of the game where Sofia Zeiml receives the pass and shoots it just past the Redhawk goalie. The Valley strikes first.

Redhawk Anna Schatz running all the way from the 50-yard line and she goes the entire distance. Her shot just sneaks by the goalie and brings the score to 2-1 in favor of The Valley.

Zeiml setting up the offense now for the Valley. She cuts off her defender and passes it to Callie Shaw who puts in the goal. The Valley now up by three with 18 minutes left in the first half.

Zeiml passes it off to Alyssa Xie here and she lets it rip in front of net. A great pass from Zeiml leads to The Valley extending its lead to 5-1.

Redhawks on the attack and they get a great look here that’s snuffed out by Valley goalie Bella Kerr. One of many saves on the night for her helps keep her team up by five.

Central gets another look off the penalty restart. Tessa Williams finds Maddie Branch for the goal. The Redhawks still trail 6-2 with under four minutes left in the first.

The Valley on the attack now and the ball finds the stick of Callie Shaw. She’s able to quickly fire it into the net, getting past a couple of Redhawk defenders. They’re up 7-2 at halftime.

The Valley cruises to the victory

Redhawks use a screen to set up a good shot, but it’s once again stopped by Kerr. The ball comes loose again and Central fires another shot on goal, but only to be denied again by Kerr. A great sequence of plays for The Valley goalie.

Tessa Williams runs down the field and takes this one by herself. She zooms by one defender and shoots it right between Kerr’s legs. The Valley still leads 9-4 in the second.

Zeiml waiting to spark some offense and she can’t be stopped, going around multiple Redhawks. Her goal extends the lead to nine and The Valley ends up pulling away with the 15-4 win. The Redhawks will be back in action on Friday to take on Plainfield North. The Valley will try to take its momentum into a matchup against Huntley, also on Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!