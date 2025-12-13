The Valley narrowly escapes Naperville North in boys bowling showdown

Welcome back to some boys’ bowling action! Tonight, it’s a showdown between the traveling Naperville North taking on The Valley at Fox Bowl. The Huskies come into tonight’s contest coming off a loss against Naperville Central while the Valley seeks to remain victorious in their home lanes. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Shane Arteaga looks to give The Valley some early momentum on his first throw of game one, and he knocks down all 10 pins for the first strike of the night

The Huskies look for some momentum and get it as Logan Spencer connects with all 10 pins for a Husky strike.

Bradley Oldham looks to keep The Valley rolling as he secures his third straight strike to culminate in a turkey. Oldham bowls a 392 series.

Spencer matches Oldham’s turkey with one of his own as he leaves nothing in the frame. Spencer is the Huskies’ top bowler, finishing the night with a series of 516.

Huskies sneak away in game one

The Huskies look to finish game one strong as Michael Dauphinais knocks down all 10 pins as the Huskies take the first game 795-793

Dauphinais looks to pick up where he left off at the end of game one on his first throw attempt of the second game. He’s just one pin shy of the strike, but easily lands the spare.

Shane Arteaga brings the boom in game two

Arteaga looks to bring the boom in game two for The Valley on his throw attempt as he knocks down all the pins for another strike for him on the night. Arteaga bowls a 537 series.

Spencer looks to keep the Huskies rolling as he picks up a turkey in the second game to keep pressure on The Valley.

Tyler Nuno looks for the strike but is just four pins shy of it. Nuno can convert with a smooth spare shot to keep The Valley ahead in game two.

The Valley takes game two and doesn’t look back

However, The Valley takes the second game, as Nuno finishes strong with a strike, taking it 783-728.

The Valley looks to start strong in the third and final game as Arteaga and Quatrini open with strikes to give The Valley some early momentum.

Ryker Quatrini looks to keep the pressure on as he picks up another strike, securing the double for him in game 3. Quatrini would be The Valley’s top bowler, finishing with 537 points.

Spencer looks to give the Huskies some momentum as he picks up another Husky strike, seeking to take the lead.

The third and final game would end in a tie, 823-823, but it would be The Valley who would win tonight’s contest, 2399-2346.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!