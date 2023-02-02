The Wildcats rout Metea Valley at home

As we near the end of the regular season, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats aim to stay at the top of the DVC rankings as they host the Metea Valley Mustangs, who come with momentum after beating Bartlett this past weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua is off to a fast start, and Metea keeps it close

The Wildcats get off to a fast start; Tia Poulakidas and Caitlin Washington combine for the give-and-go, with Washington finishing the layup.

Neuqua then scores from behind the arc as point guard Zoe Navarro finds Kylee Norkus in the corner and nails the three-pointer.

The Mustangs get some offense going through center Jamie Nosek as she gets in the paint and finishes over Tia Poulakidas for the bucket.

Poulakidas, though gets a bucket of her own on the other end. Norkus, looking to drive, finds Poulakidas, and she hits the three-pointer from downtown. The Wildcats lead the Mustangs 16-8 after the first quarter.

Wildcats blank Metea Valley in the second quarter

The Wildcats come out in the second quarter on a tear! After the Mustangs turnover, the ball Washington finds Norkus up the court, and she lets it fly, hitting another deep three!

Wildcats here, with some excellent passing around the perimeter, get the ball to Washington as she gets in on the act hitting another three-pointer for Neuqua.

Norkus shows she is not just a shooter but a ball-handler here as she grabs the rebound, goes coast to coast, finishes with the euro step, and layup at the rim. Wildcats take a commanding lead into halftime, up 35-10.

Wildcats continue to dominate the Mustangs

The Mustangs come out in the third quarter needing some offense, and they find it through Sreehi Duggirala. She grabs the offensive rebound and finishes the layup.

The Wildcats keep their foot on the gas with points off the bench. Ava Rose snags the rebound, retreats to behind the arc, and hits the triple.

Katie O’Donnell puts this game to bed as she pulls up from deep and hits nothing but the net.

Neuqua moves to 7 and 1 in DVC play as they beat Metea 59-23.

