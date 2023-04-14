Three second half goals help Metea Valley girls soccer take down Neuqua

Onto the field comes your defending 3A girls soccer State champions, Metea Valley. The Mustangs are on a quest for another title and are off to a good start at 7-0-2, along with being 1-0 in the DVC. Up next on the conference checklist is Neuqua Valley, who’s coming off a close 2-1 loss to Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

New Mustang goalie, no problem

Wildcats get a free kick early but new Mustang goalie Alyssa Gluting is there for the save. She enters the year filling in the big cleats of graduate Julia Straub.

Salma Larbi is eyeing Neuqua’s first goal of the game, but Gluting continues her lockdown play.

Lucy Burk gets a little help to open up the scoring

Metea’s turn for some scoring chances. Lucy Burk cross kicks the ball that bounces off a Wildcat head and goes into the net for the first goal of the game. This Mustang with a lucky horseshoe to get that goal!

Mustangs want some more but Kaylee Bannack’s kick finds the hands of Wildcat goalie Zoe Fabian.

McKenna Wigfield tries out the penalty kick but again it’s Fabian with the denial. A big save there as the Mustangs only hold a 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half here comes senior sensation Jordan Lange who kicks from outside the box and scores. A great goal from Lange gives the black and gold a 2-0 lead.

Neuqua won’t go down quietly. Grace Petrina puts on an aggressive shot that sneaks it way into the net. Wildcats now trail 2-1.

Larbi is hoping to tie the game up but it’s Gluting shutting the door on the Neuqua Valley opportunities.

Cydnie Bayless with new contributions

As for the Mustangs they keep on attacking and a new scoring threat in the lineup in the form of Cydnie Bayless, who just taps in off the Lucy Burk pass to extend the lead to 3-1.

Bayless is not done yet as she scores another goal to seal the win. Mustangs take it 4-1 over the Wildcats.

