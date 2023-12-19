Three second period goals help Benet Academy hockey skate past Providence

The rivalry shirts out are for Providence Catholic and Benet Academy hockey a CCHL matchup that never disappoints. The Redwings come in this matchup fresh off a win over Mount Carmel, while the Celtics come in losing their last six out of eight games after starting the season 4-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings start the scoring after a faceoff

After a face off win by the Wings, Hudson Schlie controls the puck and sneaks it in for the game’s first goal as Benet goes up 1-0.

Benet hopes for more in the second period but Joe Conrad from Providence denies access with his glove.

The Celtics clear the puck and here is Rylan O’Sullivan on a breakaway and scores to tie the game at 1-1.

Nick Hensel wants to get it right back but his shot on goal is stopped once again by Conrad.

The Redwings get another face-off win and it goes in their favor because Jack Vought shakes into your frame and scores. Benet retakes the lead 2-1.

So can the Celtics tie it back up? Joe Ramos skates with Daniel Quinlan defending the play but gets too aggressive and that draws up a penalty. So Ramos gets a penalty shot and despite trying some Patrick Kane style moves, Ben Ciesla makes the big time stop.

Benet Hockey keeps hitting their goals

Benet uses that as momentum on the other side and it’s Hensel with a goal to double the lead at 2-1.

The Redwings are not done with their attack just yet because Carson Stone puts in the dagger. Redwings explode in the second period and Ciesla and the Benet defense keeps Providence off the board in the third. Benet Hockey wins it 4-1 over the Celtics.

