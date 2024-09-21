Two second half touchdowns lift Lockport football past Waubonsie Valley

Lockport football travels to Waubonsie Valley in a matchup between a pair of 2-1 teams. The Porters are looking to start a winning streak after its 41-14 win against Neuqua Valley. The Warriors are coming off a close loss to Bradley Bourbonnais as they look to start a new win streak at home. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lockport football opens the game with a forced fumble and a touchdown

First WV drive, the Porters defense letting their presence known early, forcing the fumble on running back Chrisjan Simmons which Kevin Hippner recovers to set up the offense in great field position. The Lockport offense would capitalize on the short field as they score an early touchdown.

After forcing a Warrior punt, running back Tyler Pospisil is stalled at the line of scrimmage before finding some running room for a big gain. The offense is halted, turning the ball over on downs. The Porters take a 7-0 lead going into the second quarter.

Waubonsie Valley forces a fumble and capitalizes on offense with a Josh Tinney touchdown

Halfway through the second quarter, second and 10 for the Porters. Quarterback Conley Pfeiffer sends a man in motion for the jet sweep but mishandles the handoff which defensive back Owen Roberts recovers to get the ball back for the Warrior offense.

Next play for the Green and Gold, Dylan Beacom filling in at Quarterback for the injured Josh Siekierski. After buying some time, Beacom connects with receiver Josh Tinney to keep the chains moving.

With under 3 minutes in the second quarter, WV’s offense is in the red zone. Beacom drops the snap but is able to pick it up cleanly to throw it up for Tinney to come down with it for a touchdown. Going into halftime, the game is all tied at 7-7.

The Porters continue to turn defense into offense

First Waubonsie drive, Beacom looks to go deep and connects with receiver Brock Culberson who outleaps the defender to get the offense near midfield.

A few players later, Beacom drops back looking for his receiver but is intercepted by Lockport’s Colton Benaitis.

Backed up after the Benaitis interception and a few penalties, Pfeiffer finds receiver Brendan Metcher with nothing but green in front of him. Metcher takes it the distance to put the Porters back on top, 14- 7 with 2 minutes and 29 seconds left in the third Quarter.

Lockport football uses the ground attack to chew out the clock and defeat Waubonsie Valley

Jumping ahead late into the fourth quarter, with less than 2 minutes and 30 seconds left. The Porters are running out the clock with their ground attack. At the one-yard line, Pospisil is able to find the endzone to extend the Lockport lead 21-7.

Using a strong second half, the Porters are able to get the tough win on the road against Waubonsie, 21 to 7. Lockport improves to 3-1 as Waubonsie’s record now sits at 2-2.