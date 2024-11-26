Underclassmen shine in boys basketball season opener between Neuqua and West Aurora

We have a season opener in boys basketball with Neuqua Valley and West Aurora meeting in Oswego for a Hoops For Healing matchup. The Wildcats graduated many players from last year’s team, but welcome in plenty of young talent, including one of the best freshmen in the state in Cole Kelly. Both Neuqua and West Aurora lost in the regional finals last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cole Kelly opens his high school basketball career with the game’s first five points

Returning starter Whitman Charboneau charges inside and kicks it out to Cole Kelly, the freshman connects from three on his first shot attempt in high school.

Neuqua gets the board and quickly heads the other way. Charboneau feeds Kelly with a one-handed pass and the freshman rises up for the left-handed dunk! It’s 5-0 Wildcats in the opening moments of the game.

West Aurora gets right back into the game, with Kael Adams finding a cutting Antonio Higgins who lays the it up and in. The Wildcats still lead 6-4 about three minutes in.

Neuqua sophomore Mason Martin is trapped, but he finds Danny Podpora on the left wing. The senior drives past three Blackhawks for the bucket and it extends Neuqua’s lead to 11-6.

With three minutes left in the first, the Blackhawks are on a small run. Sophomore Travis Brown pulls up from the free-throw line and ties this contest at 11!

Garreck Chong gets the ball across halfcourt for the Cats. He gets it to Luke Johnson in the corner, and he finds Kelly near the baseline. The freshman goes up strong with a nice touch to put the Cats back in front 13-11.

West Aurora boys basketball and Neuqua head into halftime tied at 24

As the second period revs up, Podpora and David Taiwo work the ball, and Taiwo sets a screen for Kelly, who hits nylon on the three-pointer. Neuqua leads 16-15.

No one can really pull ahead in this one, as Brown once against responds for the Blackhawks by hitting another mid-range pull-up.

West Aurora’s Adkins feeds a no-look pass to Gabe Gonzales, who scores around multiple wildcat defenders. Neuqua still leads by two.

Final moments of the second, Podpora displays the no-look pass to Kelly, and the freshman lays one in as the second quarter expires. This ones all square at 24 heading into the halftime break.

In the third, the duo of Adkins and Gonsalez connect again for a bucket. Gonsalez’s hook shot puts West Aurora ahead 29-27.

The Blackhawks start the second half with some momentum, as Brown stops once again at the free throw line, but this time he finds Adkins cutting inside for the layup. Neuqua calls timeout as the Blackhawks lead 27-31.

Neuqua trails by seven but not for long as Kelly passes the ball to Martin, who quickly releases from three and connects! Then, down the court, Kelly stuffs a Blackhawk at the rim and runs the court. He feeds Chong and Neuqua quickly scores to make it 34-32 Blackhawks.

Blackhawk and Wildcat underclassmen come up with big buckets in the fourth quarter

We head into the fourth and Kelly is free towards the basket! He slams it down with the left hand and Neuqua’s back in front 42-41.

Under a minute remaining in the game, Neuqua leads by one, and Brown is left with no one on him. He easily scores two of his 18 points on the night to give the Blackhawks the one-point advantage.

Neuqua needs a basket and Head Coach Todd Sutton designs a beautiful play off the inbound. Martin gets it in, and sneaks towards the corner unnoticed. The Wildcat sophomore comes up clutch for the Cats, sinking the corner three! The Blackhawks don’t get a shot up on the next possession as Neuqua wins the season opener 47-45!