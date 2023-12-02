Warrior wrestler Desmond Stribley flips the script against Naperville Central

Let’s head to Naperville Central where Warrior wrestler Desmond Stribley pulls off a reverse pin for Waubonsie Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Warrior wrestler Desmond Stribley gets the takedown

We’re in the final match of the night at the 150-pound weight class. Stribley first avoids the takedown from Bradley Anderson, and the two keep fighting as the match goes along. Anderson tries to stay on top here but look at the reverse by Stribley as he flips the script at the end of the match to get the pin.

Let’s take one more look at the pin, as the Warrior ends the night on a high note against the Redhawks.

