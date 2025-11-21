Warriors Hockey Club blanks Oswego in the Carillon Cup semis

It’s time to clear the ice because the Carillon Cup semifinals are underway. Defending Blackhawk Cup combined state champions Warriors Hockey Club are looking to return to the championship for an eighth straight year but first need to take care of Oswego. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Warriors on the attack with some great passing, but Oswego disrupts the plan, and goalie Vinnie Drane leaps into the action for the save.

Warriors open the scoring after a slow start

The Warriors earn a faceoff win and Jacob Morgan caps it off with the long shot and scores the opening goal of the night.

They get another faceoff win, and one more on the long shot as Evan Sprau lasers it home. After a scoreless period for almost fourteen minutes, it’s 2-0 Warriors in a blink.

Oswego starts the second period with a two-on-one until Tyler Bellot for the Warriors holds his ground and makes the save.

From there, the Warriors keep their good juju as Joe Pijanowski finds Ethan Newburg, who connects on the one-timer to put the Warriors up 3-0.

Everything is working for the Warriors because Bryan Harding slides in and scores.

Warriors Hockey Club secures spot in the Carillon Cup Finals

Here’s one more just for fun. Morgan passes across to Max Allman who shoots it in. After a 6-0 victory over Oswego, the Warriors Hockey Club is moving on to the Carillon Cup finals, where they’ll face Neuqua.

