Warriors Hockey Club wins fifth AHAI State title in double overtime over BGHW

The Warriors Hockey Club is back in the AHAI combined division Blackhawk Cup state championship game at the United Center after taking down Chicago North in triple overtime in the semifinals. The opponent for the Warriors is a familiar foe in BGHW Hockey, a rematch of the 2018 championship game that the Stampede won 7-2. This is the first state appearance since the Warriors merged with Wheaton West last spring.

BGHW gets two quick goals to take a big lead

It’s the Stampede on the attack early as they move the puck around until Ryan Costanza taps it in to give BGHW a 1-0 lead. They tack on another goal right after to double their advantage at 2-0.

It’s the Warriors’ turn to find the back of the net, but the puck finds the glove of Stampede goalie Adam Krzyzanowski.

The Warriors get one back with James Naffziger, who scored the game winner in last year’s Blackhawk Cup. Naffziger is in the right spot and scores to get the Warriors on the board trailing 2-1.

Back come the Warriors in the second period. After moving the puck around the zone, it’s Ethan Newburg with the one-timer, and this game is tied at 2-2.

Both teams display strong defense down the stretch

The Warriors look for the lead as Finn O’Toole takes a shot, but Krzyzanowski denies entry.

In the third period, the Warriors defense steps up along with goalie, Sean DeValk who is in position to shut down a Stampede goal attempt.

BGHW gets another opportunity with Adrian Wisniewski but his shot goes off the post, and DeValk reacts for another save. Neither team can break the tie, so the Blackhawk Cup will be decided in overtime for a second straight season.

In the first extra session, BGHW looks for that chance, but DeValk continues his strong game with a huge save. The score remains even after one OT, so we are in need of another.

Joe Pijanowski wins the state championship for the Warriors

The Warriors are no strangers to this position or result because Jacob Morgan’s shot is rebounded by Joe Pijankowski, who scores to win the AHAI combined state championship. The Warriors Hockey Club takes down BGHW in a 3-2 double overtime thriller to take home the program’s fifth Blackhawk Cup.

