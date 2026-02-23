Warriors hockey win and advance in second round comeback

Welcome to the round of 16 of the Illinois State Hockey Championships. Tonight, it’s a matchup between the #14-seeded D230 Saints and the #3-seeded D200-204 Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Saints fly high early

The puck is dropped, and we’re underway in the first period! Four minutes into the game, the Saints get the goal-scoring started. With a 5-on-3 power play, Jason Rediger finds Nicholas Ogean for the top-shelf shot and goal! The Saints lead 1-0. The Warriors respond with a goal of their own. With less than 30 seconds left in the first period, Jacob Morgan sets up Michael Chenier down low and feeds the puck in front of the net, setting up a prime slapshot goal. We’re tied 1-1 after 1 period.

Warriors come back strong

To start the second period, Ogean shoots the puck from the blue line, and Rediger gets in front of the net for the rebound goal. It’s 2-1 Saints with 12 minutes left in the second. Nearly 2 minutes later, Ogean gets another shot on goal, but the puck is tipped up and in off the stick of Jozef Majercak. The Saints take a commanding 3-1 lead with over 10 minutes left in the second period. The Warriors answer back. This time, it’s Chenier connects with Ethan Newburg, who gets the shot on goal, and Chenier knocks the puck down and in. D200-204 now trails 2-3 with 9:55 left to go in the second period. Now under one minute left in the second, and Newburg goes for the cross-zone pass to an open Joshua Pijanowski to tie the game up on his wrist shot! We go into the second intermission tied 3-3.

Chenier caps hat-trick off with go-ahead goal

In the middle of the third period, Morgan sends the puck over to Chenier for the playoff hat-trick! 3 goals on the night for the Senior Forward, who propels the Warriors to take their first lead of the game, 4-3. Now, with seconds remaining, it’s one last hope for the Saints, but the Warriors finish the job on defense and take this one by a score of 4-3. The Warriors continue their state title defense and advance to the Quarterfinal round this Saturday at Rosemont Ice Arena.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!