Waubonsie boys basketball defeats rival Neuqua Valley

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball hosts Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup. The last time these two teams faced off in January, the Warriors barely escaped with a one-point victory, 49-48. Waubonsie looks to improve to 7-0 in conference play, while the Wildcats enter at 3-5.

Neuqua Valley opens in front but Waubonsie responds in the second quarter

After a scoring drought from both sides to start the game, Neuqua’s David Taiwo makes the backdoor cut and gets the floater to fall through for an early Wildcat lead.

Back with the ball, Danny Podpora hands it off to Mason Martin who fakes out his defender before pulling up for the clean jumper.

Waubonsie’s Cade Valek pokes away the pass and goes coast to coast, tying it up at 4.

The Wildcats make their free throws to take the lead, and Cole Kelly’s rebound and pass to Martin extend it by three. It’s 9-4 Neuqua.

On the other end of the court, Tyreek Coleman drives inside, absorbs the contact, and still makes the basket. He’s not able to complete the and-1. At the end of the first, Neuqua leads 10-7.

The Warriors get help in the second quarter from Moses Wilson’s steal and fast-break layup off the left side.

After the miss, Neuqua’s offensive rebound keeps the possession alive, and Martin laces it home from deep. Waubonsie leads 15-13.

An immediate response from Coleman, who catches his defender off-guard and connects from way back.

Back on offense, Coleman drives inside before he kicks out to Donovan Neal in the corner who gives the Warriors a 21-13 lead.

Neuqua stays on pace, with Martin’s tough layup through traffic. At the half, it’s a 23-21 contest.

Waubonsie boys basketball begins to pull away with everyone getting involved in the second half

Into the third quarter, the Wildcats get the finish at the rim. It’s a five-point Warrior lead, 28-23.

Wilson helps add to Warrior momentum after this pass from Coleman with a monstrous slam.

Tyus Payne gets involved with a tough lay-in in the paint over several defenders. Waubonsie leads 32-26.

Starting to pull away, Josh Tinney hits a fadeaway after creating separation from the defender, extending the Warrior lead.

The Wildcats won’t go down that easy, with Martin finding Sebastian Grimes for the near-side three.

WV improves to 25-1 on the season and 7-0 in the DuPage Valley Conference

Martin continues to lead the charge, with a far-side corner three to chip into the deficit, a 41-33 Warrior lead.

Waubonsie boys basketball would make their free throws down the stretch and Neuqua ran out of time to mount a comeback.

The final from Waubonsie is 53-37. The Warriors climb to 25-1 while the Wildcats fall to 16-11. Both teams return to action next week, with Neuqua hosting Joliet Central on the 11th and Waubonsie traveling to DeKalb on the 12th.