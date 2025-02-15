Waubonsie boys basketball holds off North to stay unbeaten in the DVC

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball heads to Naperville North with a four-game win streak after their first loss last month. The Huskies hope to stifle Waubonsie while they compete on their senior night. The Warriors look to stay unbeaten in conference play while the Huskies try to improve to 4-5. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie boys basketball leads North by 19 at the half

Early in the game, Will Harvey works the ball to Max Steele and his screen frees up the junior for a three. 6-5 North.

Trailing 8-5, Ashton Hartmann works on Josh Tinney but Tinney picks his pocket. He doesn’t convert the layup, but Tyreek Coleman is there to back him up. 10-5 Waubonsie with 4:58 left in the first quarter.

Up 14-7, Coleman assesses the defense and passes it to Tinney. Tinney flings it back, and Coleman says, “Why not?” and drops it in from way beyond the arc. Timeout Huskies.

Here’s Tyreek Coleman getting a rebound and taking the ball up. A nice behind-the-back move as he gets it to Donovan Neal in the corner; Neal dishes right back to Coleman’s hot hand, and the ISU commit drills another three.

Coleman defers to Moses Wilson in the paint, who faces up a defender and muscles through for a bucket. Waubonsie leads 25-9 in the second quarter.

Out of an inbound, Antonio Brown jump-stopped and fakes a few times before scoring over Tinney for his first bucket of the game. They trailed 35-16 at halftime.

The Huskies keep pushing with Steele but WV’s defense continues to be a problem

Wilson and Tinney kept connecting in the third quarter. This layup got Wilson to double digits.

Steele continues to lead the way for North, connecting from deep here though the Huskies still trail by 15.

Tinney operates from the corner as Valek sets a screen. Tinney rolls off, and dishes it to Valek in the dunker’s spot to keep the lead at 18.

The defense was key for Waubonsie all night, and Wilson shows it here; he steals it from behind before gliding his way down the court for this tough and-one layup. Waubonsie lead 50-35 late in the third quarter.

Waubonsie improves to 17-1 in the DVC since December 2023

It’s the fourth quarter now, and Waubonsie has held its lead. Coleman’s layup is no good, but he gets the board and finds Moses Wilson, who rises up for an emphatic slam.

North tries to get something going on offense, but Steele’s pass is stolen by Wilson. Wilson comes down and passes to Coleman who turns into a posterizing dunk. Waubonsie lead 62-45.

North did cut the lead down late in the game, as Miles Okyne hit an acrobatic three-pointer. Waubonsie still did enough to win 66-57 and stay unbeaten in conference play. Both teams will compete in the regional, which will be held the week of February 25th at Waubonsie.