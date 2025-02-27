Waubonsie boys basketball soars past Oswego in IHSA Regional Semis

Playoff boys basketball is underway at Waubonsie Valley High School, where WV Warriors look to avenge the loss of their final regular season game against Dekalb with a playoff victory against Oswego. The winner of tonight’s matchup will face Neuqua Valley in the Regional championship on Friday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball leads Oswego by 12 after the first

Both teams start off slow offensively due to the intense playoff defense. That’s until Warrior Josh Tinney crosses the Panther defender and comes up short, but he gets the rebound. He scores on the second chance for the first score tonight.

The Warriors set the tone with their high-tempo press early on, and it causes the Panthers some problems. WV forces the steal, and Moses Wilson slams it home on the fastbreak for the thunderous two!

WV looks to keep the gas pedal down as Cade Valek finds Tyreek Coleman in the corner for three. The Warriors end the first quarter up 14-2.

Kyler Payne and TJ Horton rise up for back-to-back Warrior blocks

The Warriors look to keep up where they left off in the first quarter as Valek swings the ball to Wilson for the three-pointer, and he puts it in. Wilson would finish the night with 12 points.

The Warriors are in complete control, as they swing the rock until Wilson puts it up, and then Valek soars in for the putback slam! The Warriors are up by 20 about two minutes into the second.

Oswego forces a steal and heads into transition. Kyler Payne says Not today before TJ Horton also rises up and stuffs the layup. It sets the tone for the entire game, as Waubonsie leads 30-5 at the half. Oswego’s only scored off free throws!

Waubonsie caps off a dominant night with a reverse alley-oop slam off the backboard

The Warriors start the second half off in complete cruise control. Valek and Tinney run the give-and-go, and Tinney attacks the Panthers with this tough acrobatic layup. Tinney finishes the night as the leading scorer with 14 points.

The Panthers look for some offensive life as they beat the Warriors’ press. Mariano Velasco knocks down the Panthers’ first offensive field goal of the night.

Tonight is pretty much a highlight reel of the Warriors, and we’ll show you the best play to wrap it up. Coleman steals it, heads in transition, and it’s showtime! Coleman and Wilson connect for the reverse alley-oop to cap off a dominant night. The Warriors defeated the Panthers 56-25 and will host Neuqua for the Regional Championship on Friday night.