Waubonsie boys volleyball takes down Naperville Central in two sets

We have a boys volleyball showdown between the Waubonsie Valley Warriors and the Naperville Central Redhawks. The Warriors are 3-1 in the DVC, and Central hopes for conference win number one!

Naperville Central boys volleyball opens with early lead

Off a Warrior serve, Naperville Central strikes first, setting up Teddy Bramlett for the kill to put the Redhawks on the board.

Both teams engage in an intense rally, but the Warriors’ attack goes out of bounds, tying the game at 3.

Central keeps the momentum going as Ryder Erdmann delivers a strong kill, giving the Redhawks a 5-4 advantage.

Waubonsie Valley responds, finding a surge in offense behind Petar Ivanov, who connects on back-to-back spikes to push the Warriors ahead 9-6.

Central’s Roberth Ruthig gives the Redhawks a spark with a kill, but they still trail 11-9.

The Warriors clamp down defensively as Soham Dongre comes up with a big block at the net, forcing a Redhawk timeout and fueling a Waubonsie scoring run.

Owen Petranek contributes to the Warrior run with an ace, then makes a nice save and finish to give Waubonsie a commanding 18-11 lead.

At set point, Ivanov finishes strong with another powerful spike as Waubonsie Valley takes the opening set, 25-14.

Waubonsie Valley locks in to secure another DVC win

Set two opens with Ivanov picking up right where he left off, striking first for the Warriors.

Naperville Central’s Robbie Ruthig responds immediately with a kill to even the score at one.

After trading points, Waubonsie leads 4-3, and Aj Ruffin extends the margin with a spike, making it 5-3.

Ruffin continues to dominate, following up with another kill and an ace, giving the Warriors a 7-4 advantage.

Central fights back as Isaac Merz notches a couple of kills, but the Redhawks still trail 8-6.

Lucas Hayes provides a lift for Central with a block at the net, helping the Redhawks close the gap to 14-10.

However, Ruffin halts the Redhawk momentum with yet another kill to keep Waubonsie in control.

At match point, Ruthig gives Central a final push with another spike, but the Warriors stand tall. Ivanov serves, and after multiple Redhawk attempts, the Warriors shut it down at the net to clinch the straight-set victory, taking the second set 25-19.

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball takes down Central and remains atop the DVC with a 3-1 conference record after the win.