Waubonsie boys water polo sneaks by Metea in DVC opener

It’s time to lock in as the boys water polo season hits the DVC side with Waubonsie Valley welcoming Metea Valley. The Warriors are fresh off a 3-1 weekend in the Pirate invite, while the Mustangs look for a strong start in the conference, sitting at 3-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams are in a 1-1 tie until Ben Meier fires a laser into the goal to put the Warriors ahead.

The Warriors open up a first-half lead

Back to Meier, who gets the open pass, jukes his defenders, and slots in another one for a 3-1 lead after the first quarter.

4-1 Warriors, but here come the Mustangs. It’s Colin Louden hitting that target to cut the deficit in half, trailing 4-2 at the break.

Waubonsie starts the second half on offense, passing the ball around as Dan McMahon completes the possession with a goal.

Alex Reed gives the Mustangs life in the second half

Alex Reed dribbles in a breakaway and decides to do it himself with a nice skipper that pays off. Mustangs trail 5-3.

The Warriors look for an answer, and they find one with a goal from Dawid Kowalewicz.

Just as Waubonsie starts to pull away, Metea keeps on battling. Louden escapes trouble and throws in the skip shot. The Mustangs make it a 6-4 game heading into the fourth.

They inch a bit closer with Reed lobbing a high-arcing shot over the goalie and into the net. What a shot by Reed, and the Mustangs are now down 7-6.

Now they are on a mission for the equalizer, but Meier spoils that with a key stop on defense.

Warriors survive a nail-biter to win water polo DVC opener

The Warriors are back in scoring position seeking late insurance as Arseni Branacitski nails the dagger and Waubonsie survives an 8-6 thriller to start the DVC season in style.

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