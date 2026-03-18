Waubonsie boys water polo sneaks by Metea in DVC opener

By: Patrick Codo, NCTV17
Published: March 18, 2026 at 5:26 PM CDT

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It’s time to lock in as the boys water polo season hits the DVC side with Waubonsie Valley welcoming Metea Valley. The Warriors are fresh off a 3-1 weekend in the Pirate invite, while the Mustangs look for a strong start in the conference, sitting at 3-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams are in a 1-1 tie until Ben Meier fires a laser into the goal to put the Warriors ahead.

The Warriors open up a first-half lead

Back to Meier, who gets the open pass, jukes his defenders, and slots in another one for a 3-1 lead after the first quarter.

4-1 Warriors, but here come the Mustangs. It’s Colin Louden hitting that target to cut the deficit in half, trailing 4-2 at the break.

Waubonsie starts the second half on offense, passing the ball around as Dan McMahon completes the possession with a goal.

Alex Reed gives the Mustangs life in the second half

Alex Reed dribbles in a breakaway and decides to do it himself with a nice skipper that pays off. Mustangs trail 5-3.

The Warriors look for an answer, and they find one with a goal from Dawid Kowalewicz.

Just as Waubonsie starts to pull away, Metea keeps on battling. Louden escapes trouble and throws in the skip shot. The Mustangs make it a 6-4 game heading into the fourth.

They inch a bit closer with Reed lobbing a high-arcing shot over the goalie and into the net. What a shot by Reed, and the Mustangs are now down 7-6.

Now they are on a mission for the equalizer, but Meier spoils that with a key stop on defense.

Warriors survive a nail-biter to win water polo DVC opener

The Warriors are back in scoring position seeking late insurance as Arseni Branacitski nails the dagger and Waubonsie survives an 8-6 thriller to start the DVC season in style.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!