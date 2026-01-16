Waubonsie girls bowling outlasts Naperville Central at Parkside Lanes

DVC Position Night is less than a week away, meaning conference points are in short supply. Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley play in their last DVC match of the season at Parkside Lanes. The Warriors enter with wins over Naperville North and Neuqua Valley last week, while the Redhawks hope to bounce back from a narrow loss to Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks hit some early strikes

The Redhawks start with Olive O’Boyle, whose first shot of the day is a successful trip up Brooklyn that knocks down all ten for the strike.

On the next pair over is teammate Harper Mayfield, who follows her to Brooklyn and sees the nine-pin get barreled down for the strike as the Redhawks take flight.

Sam Skurka for the Warriors responds as she goes straight up her line and goes 10 out of 10 for the strike. She begins her day with a 181.

Central turns to spares from Aggie Dubovsky, who is consistent on cleanup shots throughout the day. She steadily improves, with scores of 118, 123, and 133.

The Warriors get on a roll

But the Warriors begin to rack up strikes, starting with Emerson Schwartz. The high loft on this shot is no issue as she bags the strike for a 169 in game two.

Joining her is Bella DelaRosa as the lefty blazes up the middle and gets the pocket strike for Waubonsie. Her best on the day is a 195 in game two.

Starting strong for Central is Maddie Davila, who tightropes the ball up the gutter, but watches it boomerang back to the pocket for the strike, all part of a 182 in the second game.

Lizzie Atkins also bowls a solid game two for the Redhawks. Like her teammates, she goes up the left side but brings with her corner pin swag tipping down the 10-pin for a turkey. It’s all a part of her 171 score.

But Megan Rinkenberger goes big for Waubonsie, her shot is high in the pocket but holds just enough to collect the strike, as she cashes in on the value meal sale at 199.

Another Warrior bringing her A-game is Lily Elsea. She puts plenty of spin up the left side to get back to the pocket and kicks down the 10-pin for the mark. She finishes second on Waubonsie with a 544 series.

Leading the day for the Redhawks is Alice Cecil. This first shot from her is high in the pocket, but has tons of pin action to push down the four and seven pins for a strike.

Then, at the end of the match, Cecil throws high again and hits the head pin. It looks like she settles for nine, but a late messenger is slowly but surely received as she gets another strike, ending her day with a 200 game and 547 series.

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling picks up a conference win over Naperville Central

But leading all bowlers for the match is Waubonsie’s Mae McInerney. In game three, she starts with five strikes in a row, which guides her to a 238 final game score and a series-leading 572. It helps Waubonsie Valley pull ahead of Naperville Central, claiming a 2,694-2,414 victory. Despite the loss, it’s the second-highest series score in program history!

Next up for both teams is the DVC Position Night next Thursday.

