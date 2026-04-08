Waubonsie girls soccer secures first DVC win of the year

It’s a chilly and breezy evening out on the pitch, as Metea Valley girls’ soccer travels south to take on Waubonsie Valley. This is the first DVC clash for both teams this season. The Warriors come into this match 3-1 overall, while the Mustangs are still looking for their first win of the year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defensive battle to start the match

The Warriors look to strike first. Off the throw-in, Evelyn He has all the right moves, but Mustang goalkeeper Katie Hickerson gobbles it up. Waubonsie’s Elli Morris skips it to Lexi Castelan. Castelan crosses, but no one is on the receiving end. The game remains scoreless with seventeen minutes left to play in the first half. The Mustangs try to respond by going for the long strike; however, Waubonsie’s keeper Charlee Van Der Watt reels it in for the save. We head into the break with both teams scoreless.

Morris nails the game-winning goal

Early in the second half, the Warriors are looking to be the first to break the ice. Lexi Castelan’s high-arcing cross is headed by Elli Morris. Macy Evans grounds it to Bella Wollard, and Wollard fires away, but Mustang goalie Katie Hickerson makes the stop. Warrior McKinley Ladd is at the helm for the free kick. She gets a good look, but it sails just over the top crossbar and to the right. The offensive tug o’ war continues, Metea’s Payton Giannone taps it to Emma Strcic, who finds Maddie Zeitner. Her shot lands directly into the waiting arms of Warrior keeper Charlee Van Der Watt. The tie remains at 0-0. With time expiring, the green and gold are in control. Castelan taps it over to Morris, who sends it home. After a scoreless 67 minutes of play, Waubonsie lands on top with the shutout, defeating the Mustangs, 1-0. The Warriors win their first DVC matchup of the season!

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!