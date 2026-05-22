Waubonsie softball falls to Wheaton Warrenville South

The postseason is here for softball, with Wheaton Warrenville South and Waubonsie Valley High School meeting in the regional semifinals. Both teams faced each other back in April, with Waubonsie winning 13-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Tigers get out in front

Pitching for Waubonsie is Molly Quinn. She throws to Wheaton South’s Lily Bobor, who hits a double on a line drive to right field, sending her teammate Caroline Schulz to home plate for a 1-0 lead in the early going.

Becca Chaney is at the plate for the Tigers, and she extends the lead to 3-0 by hitting a double on a line drive to left field, sending Bobor and Meg Wieczorek home. A big opening inning for Wheaton South.

Going to the bottom of the second, Molly Quinn strikes out Caroline Schulz as she tries to settle in on the mound.

Lily Bobor is back at the plate, and she hits a double on a line drive to right field for an RBI as Nelia Kirichun runs home to make it 4-0. However, Bobor gets caught at third base by Marrissa Leaf to close out the 2nd inning.

In the bottom of the 4th, Eleanor Gout hits a double on a slicing drive to right field as she motors into second base.

Up next is Caroline Schulz. Schulz hits a ground ball to first base and gets tagged out; however, she gets an RBI with Addison Saylor of Wheaton South running home to put the Tigers up 5-0.

Wheaton Warrenville South advances to regional championship

In the top of the 5th, Waubonsie’s Avery Gage hits a double on a line drive to left field. She gets an RBI with Alyssa Tukker, who singled to open the frame, running home to put the Warriors on the board.

Molly Quinn is at the plate next, and she hits a single on a hard ground ball to left field for an RBI, sending Gage to home plate. Waubonsie has life, trailing 5-2 with two innings to play.

After a single from Mila Haskins puts two runners on with two outs, Wheaton pitcher Avery Arnold gets Giavanna Pyle swinging to end the threat and maintain the three-run lead.

In the bottom of the 6th, Eleanor Grout is on third with Caroline Schulz hitting a single on a ground ball to center field. Grout takes off for home, but gets tagged by catcher Avery Gage. A clutch defensive play on a great throw from Alyssa Tukker in center.

Last chance for Waubonsie Valley in the top of the seventh. Nayeli Bolanos hits a pop-up towards shortstop, and Becca Chaney hauls in the catch to end the game. Wheaton Warrenville South defeats Waubonsie Valley 5-2 and will advance to the regional championship to face the number one seed, Yorkville.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.