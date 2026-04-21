Waubonsie softball lights up scoreboard in victory over Naperville North

Naperville North softball hosts Waubonsie Valley in a DVC matchup on the diamond. The Huskies look to pick up back-to-back DVC victories after their 20-9 home win over Metea Valley. After a 2-0 start to conference play, Waubonsie Valley looks to get back into the win column after losses against Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies lead early

The Warriors start things off at bat in the top of the first as Alyssa Tukker starts strong with a line drive double towards left field. Moments later, Warrior Grace Riggs singles on a bunt towards third base, while Tukker dashes to home plate for the score. Bases loaded for Waubonsie after a single from Samantha Hughes. Huskie pitcher Gabi Chmiel looks to close out the inning. She gets out of the jam with the strikeout of Nayeli Bolanos. After a single from Reese Pederson, North’s Addison Wade doubles on a line drive towards left field as courtesy runner Millie Nelson reaches home to tie the game at one. Waubonsie pitcher Molly Quinn closes out the first inning with a strikeout of North’s Lily Flavin. In the bottom of the third, Reese Pedersen swings a double into center field, sending Gabi Chmiel home for the 2-1 Huskie lead going into the top of the fourth.

Warriors lead late

Into the fourth inning, Waubonsie’s Marissa Leaf reaches first on a successful bunt. Addison Powell heads to third after her leadoff single. The Warrior bats continue to heat up as Alyssa Tukker singles on a fly ball into left field. Addison Powell scores to tie the game at two. Waubonsie continues to fire on all cylinders as Molly Quinn singles on a ground ball as Tukker and Avery Gage meet up at home plate. Going into the bottom of the fourth, the Warriors lead 5-2. Aubrey Marino gives the Huskies a spark with a two-out ground ball single as Alexa Solberg slides to home plate. Up next, Gabi Chmiel singles on a fly ball into left field, which brings Marino in for the score. The Huskies trail 5-4. Moments later, Reese Pedersen hits a double toward left field as Chmiel races home. A two-out Naperville North rally ties the game at 5-5.In the top of the fifth, with Marissa Leaf and Addison Powell on base, Grace Riggs hits a three-run homer as Waubonsie retakes the lead, 8-5. Waubonsie Valley’s Alyssa Tukker grounds into a fielder’s choice as Addison Powell reaches home due to an error, and Leaf advances to third.

Waubonsie finishes the job

Moments later, Riggs grounds out to Husky Gabi Chmiel as Marissa Leaf brings home another run for the green and gold as the Warriors lead 10-5 going into the final inning. Waubonsie leads 10-5 in the top of the seventh, looking to put the game out of reach with the bases full of Warriors. Nayeli Bolanos steps to the plate and singles on a fly ball into center field. Paige Warner comes in to score, 11-5. After a bases-loaded walk to Addison Powell. Tukker hits a fly ball towards right field, but Husky right fielder, Lily Flavin secures the out. Bolanos heads home on the sacrifice fly with Waubonsie going up by eight runs. In the bottom half of the seventh, after two quick strikeouts, Husky Evelyn Shufelt grounds out to Molly Quinn on the mound. Waubonsie Valley wins the see-saw battle 13-5 to earn a key DVC victory over Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.