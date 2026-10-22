Waubonsie takes down Bolingbrook 3-2 to advance to regional championship

It’s a crisp Fall evening on the pitch as we head to Downers Grove South High School for the boys’ soccer postseason.

Downers South hosts one of the regional rounds for the Class 3A East Aurora sectional. In a rematch of last year’s semifinal matchup, eighth-seeded Bolingbrook takes on ninth-seeded Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors hope to build on last year’s success, when they defeated the Raiders in a thrilling overtime shootout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley nets two goals early

Just three minutes in, Waubonsie’s offense looks to get things started. Rihaan Gupta sails the ball and nicely sets up Lucas Garcia. Garcia goes for the strike and slots it in. The Warriors are up 1-0 early on.

The Raiders try to respond. In the crossfire, Bolingbrook’s Julian Villalobos picks it up, and teammate David Carvajal tries to be on the receiving end, but the ball is deflected off Waubonsie’s keeper Nolan Watt and goes out of bounds.

The Warriors are looking for another tally. Off the corner kick from Yasser Gomez, Scott Gillen is in the right place at the right time and instinctively heads the ball in past Raiders’ keeper Ibrahim Elliott. Waubonsie continues its strong start with a 2-0 lead.

Still in the first half, the Raiders have another chance to try and get on the board. Julian Villalobos steps right up and goes for the strike, but Waubonsie goalie Nolan Watt snatches it up for a great save.

Bolingbrook goes on the counterattack. David Carvajal gets the steal and has his foot on the gas speeding downfield. He goes for the strike and breaks through. The Raiders are on the board, but Waubonsie holds a narrow 2-1 lead at the break.

The Warriors advance to regional championship

Now in the second half, the Raiders look to make it level. Ethan Vega tries to gain control as Waubonsie’s Evan Wojtowich tries to kick the ball away.

Raider Julian Meraz fields it and goes near post for the shot; he knocks it through. The Raiders have tied things up, 2-all.

Bolingbrook has a big chance to take its first lead. Jona Tapia is at the helm for the free kick. He goes for the long strike, but the ball ends up in the awaiting arms of Waubonsie goalie Nolan Watt for the stop.

The Warriors strike back. The trifecta of Gavin Byrne, Scott Gillen, and Yasser Gomez team up. Gavin Byrne taps a pass to Scott Gillen, Gillen chips the ball to Yasser Gomez, who is on the doorstep, and his header finds the back of the net. After great ball movement, Waubonsie is on top again by a 3-2 score.

It’s down to the wire. The Raiders are still down by one and have one last attempt to tie it up. Off the throw-in from Erick Ramos, Ethan Vega gains control and goes for the shot. Waubonsie goalie Nolan Watt tries to catch it but misreads it and drops the ball. Bolingbrook’s Habib Taiwo tries to chip it in, but Waubonsie clears it as Scott Gillen knocks it out of play.

After a nail-biter, and for the second year in a row, the Warriors advance. They take on number one seed Oswego East in the regional championship on Saturday at 10 am after a 3-2 thriller over the Raiders.

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