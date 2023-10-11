Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North girls swimming ends in a draw

It’s senior night for Naperville North girls swimming. The Huskies welcome in Waubonsie Valley for the last regular season meet before the DVC meet next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The teams go back and forth in the first four races

Starting with the 200-medley relay. It was a close start to the race but in the final length the Warrior squad of Bella Plude, Calin Ball, Abbey Brown, and Anna Honcharuk take first with a time of 1:55.09.

Next up is the 200-freestyle. This race came down to the wire between Ruby Meier and Payton Schrier. In the end, it’s Schrier who touches the wall half a second ahead of Meier.

The 200-yard IM is next. Just like the first two races this was another close one. Mallika Putakham finishes first followed by Isidra Perea and Malini Madiman.

Let’s switch things up to the shortest race in the 50-freestyle. Coming out in front is the Warrior in Anna Honcharuk. Closely behind her is Calin Ball and Reagan O’Malley.

Both teams continue to trade races in the middle portion of the meet

Moving onto the 100-yard butterfly. Once again this race came down to the final second. Aubrey Talaga finishes in first with a time of 1:01.60. .19th of a second behind her is Mallika Putakham.

Staying with the 100s in the freestyle. Waubonsie’s underclassmen have been impressive this season as Anna Honcharuk continues to shine winning another race.

Flipping over to our backs for the backstroke. To no surprise, this was another tight race. Bella Plude from Waubonsie finishes in first, 1.2 seconds ahead of Chloe Chen.

The tightly contested meet in ends a tie

Next up is the breaststroke. This race was close to start but pulling away at the end is Jules Swatland. Three seconds behind her is Calin Ball.

If you haven’t noticed this meet is insanely close so it comes down to the 400 relay. The team of Abby Pobozny, Lauren Malko, Tasha Mantel, and Chloe Chen wins it for the Huskies.

In the end the final score shows just how close this meet was as Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley girls swimming ends in a 93 tie.

