Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua boys soccer battle to an electric 3-3 tie

The battle of the Valleys continues on a rainy day as Neuqua Valley boys soccer hosts Waubonsie Valley. After their 3-1 win over Mount Carmel, the Wildcats look to build off their momentum as they search for their first conference victory of the season. On the other side of the pitch, the Warriors look to get back into the win column after back-to-back ties against Sandburg and Lockport. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The offense is on display early

The Wildcats start fast as Noah Stockner passes to Kalen Davis, who taps it through the Warrior defense for the blue and gold goal. Just over a minute into the game, the Cats strike for an early 1-0 lead.

Neuqua continues to stay aggressive on offense as the Waubonsie goalie gets a hand on Gavin Majewski’s shot; however, teammate Noah Stockner is in the right place at the right time for the goal. The Cats start strong with a 2-0 lead.

Warriors begin their climb

On the other end, Warrior Matthew Rodriguez is at the helm for the corner kick; Warrior Evan Wojtowich sets up Gavin Dieterle, who sneaks behind the keeper for the goal! Just five minutes into the first half, Neuqua Valley leads 2-1.

Late in the opening half, Wildcat Gavin Majewski passes to his brother, Nolan Majewski, who goes for the strike, but Waubonsie goalie Tobias Otahal keeps the Wildcats off the board with the great save! Going into the second half, Neuqua leads 2-1.

Both teams raise the defensive intensity in the second half as Warrior Yasser Gomez gets past his defender and goes for the strike, but his shot can’t convert. However, Warrior Benas Ramonas keeps the play alive as his shot finds the back of the net. With under 15 minutes left in the second half, we’re tied at 2-2.

After Neuqua’s Noah Stockner draws a penalty in the box, Senior Gavin Majewski lines up for the penalty kick. The Wildcat lines up for the shot and retakes the lead for the home team, 3-2, with under 8 minutes to play.

Wildcats and Warriors need extra time but weather says otherwise

It’s the last chance for the Warriors, down by one with less than 30 seconds remaining. Warrior Manny Perea passes to Scott Gillen, who has a great look and goes for the powerful long-range strike. Wildcat goalie Brenden Bauer leaps and knocks the ball up with one arm, but is unable to keep the ball from crossing the line. Waubonsie ties the game in the final seconds to send it to OT.

Halfway through the first overtime period, the game is called due to lightning in the area, resulting in a 3-3 tie between Neuqua and Waubonsie after an electric DVC battle.

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