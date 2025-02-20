Waubonsie Valley boys basketball runs away in the second half to beat Naperville Central 75-59

The regular season of boys basketball hits the home stretch as DVC leading Waubonsie Valley takes the court for the second-to-last conference showdown against Naperville Central. Both teams are eager to end the regular season on a high note. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks fly off to a strong start

The Redhawks get off to a high-flying start with good passing around the perimeter until Connor Sand finds Alex Liabo down low and lays it in.

Move from Naperville Central, but this time from behind the line,as Connor Sands takes the three and buries it from the top of the key to make it a 16-9 Redhawk lead.

The Warriors quickly put out the fire. Josh Tinney floors it into the lane and scores.

Tyreek Coleman puts the Warriors in front

Waubonsie star point guard Tyreek Coleman holds for the last shot of the first quarter, and it pays off as the senior hits the three to beat the buzzer. It’s 17-16 Waubonsie Valley after the first.

Central keeps up the pace with Liabo again, but this time he joins in on the three-point party.

The Warriors attacked the rim and Moses Wilson adds to his lengthy career dunk tally with another big slam.

A few trips later, look out below as Coleman throws the ally-oop to Wilson for another slam. The Warriors hold a 27-21 lead halfway through the second.

The Redhawks continue their competitive first half with Casey Cooperkawa knocking down the catch and shoot three ball. The Redahwks are down 27-26.

Just like at the end of the first quarter, Coleman and the Warriors hold for the final shot of the half. He waits for the opportunity and splashes home another. Coleman’s three-point basket extends Waubonsie’s lead to 33-26 at the break.

Waubonsie Valley takes over in the second half

The second half entrée features more buckets on the menu for the Warriors. Coleman finds Kris Mporokoso, who finds the bottom of the net to give Waubonsie a double digit lead.

Coleman stays in transition and drops in two more of his game-high 27 points after a filthy lay up to make it 52-34.

The Warriors continue to pull away late with Cade Valek getting the board and put back.

The second-half game plan remains in check for WV, and here’s Tinney with the hoop and the harm. Waubonsie Valley picks up the program’s first 29-win season after a 75-59 win over Naperville Central. The Warriors clinch a share of the DVC title with a chance to win the conference outright with a win over DeKalb on Friday night. Naperville Central begins postseason play with a regional quarterfinal game against East Aurora on Monday.

