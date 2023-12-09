Waubonsie Valley boys basketball takes control in the fourth and defeats Metea Valley

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball hosts Metea Valley for an early season DVC matchup. Both teams split the regular season series last year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie basketball takes an early lead against Metea

In a packed house, Metea Valley gets the scoring started with a three from Alex Danehl, but the Warriors quickly respond with a Matthew Sessom three.

The student section erupts as Tyreek Coleman drives and finds a cutting baseline Moses Wilson for the two-hand flush.

Wilson is there again for the Warriors with a driving layup and shows up on defense causing this turnover.

The run of points continues for Wilson as this time he knocks down a three and is on his own 7-0 run for the Warriors.

Defense continues to be stout as Waubonsie capitalizes on another and Sessom’s euro step makes it a 12-5 lead for WV.

Treshawn Blissett gets a block which leads to a runout for Wilson and a 16-5 commanding lead at the end of the first.

Flipping the script, the Mustangs open the second quarter on a 7-0 run as Jake Nosek makes a pair of tough jumpers and only trails 16-12.

Blissett ends the run with the layup and gets another basket with this fading mid-range shot.

The Warriors hold the Mustangs scoreless in the final three minutes before halftime and knock down this three from Blissett.

In the final seconds, Wilson beats the buzzer and has 12 points at the half. The crowd is loving this Warriors lead, as they’re up 26-15.

Mustangs respond in the second half

Metea Valley is finding some rhythm. They get a basket from Danehl and only trail 32-21.

With a three-on-one fastbreak, Coleman leaves it off for Wilson, who throws it down, reigniting the crowd.

Metea Valley, crawling their way back into the game, get a back-to-back layup and convert this and-one from Will Ashford as they trail by only eight.

Nosek gets multiple defenders to jump and makes an off-balance three for his eleventh point, bringing the Mustangs within five.

James Parker does it himself off a rebound, knocking down a pull-up jumper, making it a one-possession game, and forcing Waubonsie to take a timeout.

Waubonsie Valley is too much to handle in the fourth

But that run doesn’t last much longer for the Mustangs, as Coleman ices the game with this running floater and full-court pass. Waubonsie Valley basketball defeats Metea Valley 52-39.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!