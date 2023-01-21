Waubonsie Valley boys basketball takes down Naperville Central in a DVC clash

We have some boys basketball action at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors play host to DVC opponent Naperville Central. When these teams met earlier in the year Waubonsie won by 17 points. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A slow first quarter sees Waubonsie ahead by six

Starting the game with the ball in the hands of the Redhawks. Grady Cooperkawa finds Ross DeZur for the layup to open the scoring.

A couple of points later and the Warriors trail by two. The ball finds Tyreek Coleman on the outside as he sinks the triple and draws a foul.

Warriors finish the quarter in style as Coleman finds Eric Chtilianov in the paint to give Waubonsie the 12-6 lead after eight minutes of play.

Naperville Central comes out strong in the second quarter

Central opens the second quarter as Simon Krugliakovas takes the ball down the court for the tear drop shot. Central trails by six.

The Warriors respond instantly. Tyler Threat finds Eric Chtilianov who knocks down the triple. Waubonsie up 20-8

Redhawks starting to mount a comeback. Grady Cooperkawa finds himself in space and it’s his turn to add three points to the scoreboard.

Naperville Central still on a run. Gavin Wade dribbles into the paint before passing off to Michael Boyce who scores the floater. Redhawks trail 20-15 at halftime.

Warriors starting to pull away in the third

Red and white start the third quarter strong. Ross DeZur fights his way to the net for the finish.

Warriors turn to go on a run. Jackson Langendorf finds a wide-open Eric Chtilianov who finishes off the play with a dunk.

Green and gold not slowing down. Tyler Threat passes off to Tyreek Coleman who sinks the tre. Warriors up 34-19.

Finishing the third quarter strong is Waubonsie. Jackson Langendorf gets the ball out wide as he has time to swish another three pointer. Warriors up by 15 going into the final frame.

Waubonsie continues the pressure in the fourth and wins the game

Central in need of some points to start off the fourth. Ivan Najdovski fools the defender with a pump fake giving him the easy layup. Redhawks still trail by 17.

Warriors looking to close out the game as Treshawn Blissett finds Joshua Tinney and under pressure the sophomore scores the three pointer.

With that Waubonsie Valley takes down Naperville Central by a score of 50-33 and the Warriors move to 3-3 in the DVC.

