Waubonsie Valley boys basketball uses a solid second half to beat Naperville Central 60-44

It’s the DVC opener for boys’ basketball as Naperville Central plays host after starting the season 4-2. They welcome the Waubonsie Valley Warriors, a team that is also off to a strong start, at 4-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks fly high in the first

Redhawks trail 3-2 in the first before Jack First gets the Daniel Nussbaum miss and puts it back in for the and-one.

On the next possession Sophomore Nate Abrahamson is all alone on the wing and connects from three to extend the Hawks lead to 8-3.

Just before things get out of hand, Cade Valek finds an open Ryan Morton, and he sinks the corner pocket three. Waubonsie trails by two.

Momentum stays on the Warriors’ side towards the end of the first. Elijah Whitaker dribbles, pulls up for three and hits it to beat the buzzer. Warriors trail 13-9 after one.

Hawks keep the foot on the gas pedal in the second with Connor Sands getting aggressive on his defender and scores to make it 19-13 in their advantage.

Tyreek Coleman gives the Warriors a spark

Warriors catch fire as we approach the break. Tre Blissett finds an open Tyreek Coleman, and he hits another three-ball. They trail 22-18 at the half but that starts a spark for the next two quarters.

Although the Redhawks get things started on the right foot with Ross Dezur, who fights through the defense and lays in to grow the lead to 24-18.

Here come the Warriors, who trail by one, but Moses Wilson comes to the rescue by nailing the three.

Both teams are deadlocked at 29, but TJ Hillman for Central finds Preston Kuta, who drives into the lane and pulls off a tough spinning layup.

Warriors keep responding to the swing, so Coleman delivers a nice bounce pass to Morton who lays it in.

Waubonsie Boys Basketball runs away

Tre Blissett gets involved once again for the Green and Gold. Valek misses the board, but there’s Blissett with the put-back, plus one. Warriors explode in the third to lead 45-34 heading into the final quarter.

Redhawks keep hanging on, so they call up Dezur, who scores two of his fifteen points on the night. The hawks are back within single digits.

Waubonsie was too strong in the second half as Morton hit another bucket to add to his fifteen-point night. The Warriors win 60-44 thanks to a strong 42-22 run in the last two quarters.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!