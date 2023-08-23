Waubonsie Valley boys’ soccer opens the season with a win against Benet

The boys’ soccer season kicks off at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors welcome in Benet Academy as both teams are looking to start the season strong. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams find the net in the first half

We start the game 15 minutes in. Ricardo Uriosteguis is tackled by Sam Trunnell but the ball falls to Amiel Nichani whose shot hits the hand of Trunnell. The ref points to the spot for a penalty.

Stepping up to take the penalty is Nichani. His shot looks like it was saved by Drew Connell but the ref says it crossed the line. 1-0 Warriors early on.

12 minutes remaining in the half. Nick Roe plays the ball into the box to Jackson Mares who is taken down. The ref points to the spot but this time for the Redwings.

At the spot for Benet is Nick Roe who slots it home tying the game at one.

Time winding down in the half. Brendan Bergnach gets the ball outside of the area who takes a shot, but it’s easily saved by Abrahm Tiburcio. We go into halftime tied at one.

Waubonsie wins the game in the second half

Into the second half now. Ricardo Uriostegui makes his way past two Benet defenders; he puts a cross in that deflects off of the post. The Benet defense clears the danger keeping the game tied.

13 minutes into the half. Nick Roe carries the ball for Benet who unleashes a shot but a trailing arm from Abrahm Tiburcio shuts down the chance.

Benet continuing to apply the pressure. This time it’s Jack Wesley taking a shot from distance but once again Tiburcio makes the save.

Waubonsie with a freekick in the center circle. Kensuke Kimura sends the ball into the box as it deflects into the path of Tristan Mehra who pokes the ball into the back of the net. The Warriors go up 2-1.

Benet looking for one last opportunity. Jack Wesley plays a through ball to Mateo Picha but before he could get a shot off Beckett Stotlar slides in shutting down the attack.

Waubonsie Valley hangs on as the Warriors take down Benet Academy by a score of 2-1.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!