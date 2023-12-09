Waubonsie Valley boys swimming swims past Naperville Central in DVC opener

The boys swimming season is underway. Waubonsie Valley opens the conference slate at home against Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley starts out the meet with two strong wins

Starting the action with the 200 medley relay. It was a close race throughout but finishing two seconds ahead of a group of Redhawks was a group of Warriors in Shaun Bahl, Keian Lam, Arpan Dhar, and Alex Schwartz.

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle. From start to finish in this race, it’s Waubonsie’s Tyler Bardak taking control finishing nine seconds ahead of teammate Arpan Dhar.

Moving onto the 200-yard IM. This race was much closer than the last one with Patrick Stern finishing 1.6 seconds ahead of Zidan Lam.

Close races leave both teams neck and neck at the midway point of the meet

The fastest race of the meet is always the 50 freestyle and we had a close one as James Behrend finished .27 of a second ahead of Sam Lohman.

After the break, we resumed with the 100 butterfly. It was another close one between Keian Lam and Patrick Stern as Lam just edges out Stern winning with a time of 53.49.

The 100-yard freestyle is our next race and it was a close one. The top three were separated by just one second as Tyler Bardak won this one over Sam Lohman and Alex Schwartz.

Time for our second relay of the night with the 200 freestyle. Last year Waubonsie had one of the strongest relay teams in the conference and this season is no different as Tyler Bardak, Keian Lam, Sam Lohman, and Alex Schwartz picks up the win for the Warriors.

The Warriors finish off strong winning the meet over Naperville Central

Flipping over for the backstroke. We had another close race between a Redhawk and Warrior as Waubonsie’s Shaun Bahl won by 1.21 seconds over James Behrend.

The last race we’ll cover in this meet is the 100 breaststroke and capping off a strong meet for the Warriors is Keian Lam who wins his fourth race of the night.

That would help Waubonsie Valley to a 93-79 victory over Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!