Waubonsie Valley boys tennis powers to first IHSA Sectional title since 2015

After capturing their first-ever DVC championship last week, Waubonsie Valley boys tennis is back in action as they host a 2A IHSA Sectional championship. Waubonsie looks for it’s first Sectional title since 2015, and they welcome in the Neuqua Valley Wildcats, who took third place in the DVC tournament. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Andy Yu and Jayden Chiou win the third-place doubles matchup

We begin with the third-place doubles match featuring freshmen Krish Dave and Kavin Sivapunniyam of Waubonsie Valley against the duo of Andy Yu and Jayden Chiou from Neuqua Valley.

This is Chiou with the serve, Sivapunniyam returns, but Yu is there close to the net and scores a point early for the Wildcats in set one.

Later in the set, Sivapunniyam charges the net to return a drop shot, and it’s well out of reach of the Wildcats, and the Warriors are fired up. Waubonsie goes on to win the first set 7-5.

This is Yu serving. Sivapunniyam returns, and Chiou sends a strong shot over the Warriors’ heads. Neuqua Valley goes on to win the second set 6-2.

Yu is up to serve. Once again, Chiou is active near the net, and he’s able to score again for the Wildcats. Neuqua Valley goes on to win the second set 6-1, securing third place in the doubles championship. Both duos will compete at the IHSA Boys Tennis State Finals next weekend.

Ishaan Suresh Kumar and Revanth Kothapalli help give Waubonsie more points at the IHSA Boys Tennis Sectional

Next up, we have the doubles championship featuring Ricky Kim and Evan Yang from Neuqua Valley against the undefeated DVC duo of Ishaan Suresh Kumar and Revanth Kothapalli. The Warriors have defeated the Wildcats duo in the previous two matchups this season.

Early on, Kim returns the Kothapalli serve, and Suresh Kumar is unable to keep his backhand in play. Both teams go back and forth in the first set.

Later on, after a rally, Kothapalli delivers a timely drop shot, and Yang is unable to reach it. The Warriors go on to win the first set 6-4.

Now in the second set. Yang sends a strong serve over the net, but Suresh Kumar is able to send it back. But Kim is there, and he scores the point with the smash. Once again, both sides exchange games in the second set.

Yang is serving again. After a short rally, Suresh Kumar sends a soft backhand down the left, and it scores for the Warriors. Waubonsie Valley is nearing a second-set victory.

Suresh Kumar serves game point. Kim’s return is too long. The Warriors win the second set 6-4 and claim the doubles championship. Both of the DVC doubles teams will compete at state next weekend.

Hector Diaz and Samayan Tayal face off with an undefeated season on the line

In our final matchup, we have the singles championship featuring two undefeated Waubonsie Valley players: Hector Diaz and Samayan Tayal.

Early on, Diaz delivers a strong forehand, which is returned by Tayal, but Diaz comes back with a powerful smash for the point. Diaz goes to win the first set 6-0.

Later on, after a rally, Tayal sends a well-placed forehand shot down the line, and Diaz is unable to return it over the net. Diaz is still in control in the second set.

Moments later, Diaz hits a nice drop shot that sends Tayal charging towards the net. He delivers one of his own, but Diaz comes right back with a tough backhand that is well out of reach. Diaz is nearing match point.

It’s match point for Diaz. Tayal returns the initial serve, but his next shot just misses the baseline, and Diaz secures the championship. He remains undefeated, both player move on to State and both help Waubonsie Valley claim the 2A Sectional Championship. It’s their first since 2015, and third in program history. Neuqua Valley finishes in a tie with Oswego East for second place.