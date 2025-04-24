Waubonsie Valley boys tennis shines in road victory over Neuqua Valley

Waubonsie Valley boys tennis visits Neuqua Valley on another windy afternoon for a key matchup in the DVC standings. At two singles, Smayan Tayal from Waubonsie Valley faces Keshav Menon from Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors work with the wind in singles play

Tayal is one of the few seniors on the Warriors varsity roster and he shows his veteran savvy in the first set, moving his opponent one way before firing a forehand back the other way for the point.

The young Wildcat is not intimidated as he responds with a great return, approaching the net and spinning a shot towards the left for the point.

In the second set, Menon sends one near the back corner but Tayal gets to it and makes a fantastic return that stays within the lines for the point. The Warrior takes the win in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Over to one singles where Shaurya Kandhari from Neuqua takes on Hector Diaz from Waubonsie Valley. Diaz serves in the near court with the wind gusting towards him. Kandhari tries to avoid putting too much power behind his return and use the wind, but he finds the net. Diaz takes the first set 6-1.

Kandhari looks to get back in the match with the power of his serve. Whether it’s against the wind or with the gusts at his back, the Wildcat is able to serve up a pair of aces to keep pace.

Diaz is able to outlast and overpower his opponent as the second set carries on. An ace that evades the racquet of Kandhari helps put things away as the Warrior wins in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 as Waubonsie sweeps the three singles matchups.

Waubonsie doubles help the Warriors earn the team victory

Neuqua Valley earns a win in four doubles to get on the board thanks to Aditya Rakshit and Rinosh Thiagu. Waubonsie needs some more doubles victories to secure the team win. At two doubles the Warriors turn to freshman Krish Dave and Kavin Sivapunniyam (Siv-uh-poon-yum) against Alp Tunar and Jayden Chiou from Neuqua.

In the opening set, Dave has the initial return for Waubonsie. Sivapunniyam then flips a perfectly placed shot into the back corner, not giving the Wildcats a chance. The Warriors take the first set.

Neuqua battles back in the second set on the serve from Chiou. Tunar then waits at the net for the quick return that the Warriors are unable to send back. The Wildcats force a third set.

In set three Sivapunniyam volleys with Tunar until a lob is sent to the Waubonsie side. The Wildcats are forced to drop back against the threat of a smash. Dave takes advantage as he slices a quick shot just over the net and out of reach. Waubonsie takes the third set 6-4.

Another exciting battle at one singles between Ishan Suresh Kumar and Revanth Kothapalli from Waubonsie against Ricky Kim and Evan Yang from Neuqua.

Kim serves in the far court for Neuqua and after the initial return, the Wildcat rips a forehand down the line to earn the point.

Waubonsie serves in the far court later in the set. Kothapalli darts to the net and drops a backhand down to earn the point and help the Warriors take set one 6-2.

The second set is much more back-and-forth. Yang uses a strong backhand return to the back line. Ricky Kim is able to slam down a smash for the Wildcats to earn the point.

The second set goes to a tiebreaker at 6-6. Neuqua serves in the far court. Suresh Kumar makes the first return and charges the net. That puts him in a great spot for his second return as he powers the point through as Waubonsie Valley wins the second set 7-6. Waubonsie boys tennis earns a 6-1 team road victory over Neuqua Valley to remain perfect in the DVC.