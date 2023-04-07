Waubonsie Valley boys tennis starts the conference slate with a win over Naperville Central

The boys tennis season is here as Naperville Central begins the DVC schedule by hosting Waubonsie Valley. Last season the Redhawks came out victorious 5-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie’s One Doubles go to work

We start with the one doubles featuring Central’s team of Dan Rabinovich and his new partner Vincent Yin taking on Waubonsie’s Aiden Lam and Revanth Kothopalli. Rabinovich and Yin go to work right away and they get some help from the net, stopping the WV send back.

The Redhawks keep on their aggressiveness and Yin makes an unbelievable last second save for the point.

Lam and Kothopalli turn it on and this time they are the ones bringing the fire power

This was a very hard fought two sets but Kothopalli and Lam are able to hold on to win it by scores of 7-5 and 6-3.

Redhawks get on the board with two doubles

Waubonsie gets off to a great start in two doubles with Gautam Mani and Sahan Tirukovalluru getting the point over Central’s Peter Paik and Jeremy Zhao. The Warriors force a tiebreaker by winning set two.

Momentum jumps right back into Central’s hands as Zhao and Paik battle back in set three and work hard to to hang on for a win for the red and white in three sets.

New look for both teams at one singles

Let’s go to the new look at one singles for both teams, featuring Redhawk Vince Staputis, replacing All-State performer Blake Roegner. He is taking on Warrior Hector Diaz who replaces State qualifier Elliott Dam.

The two go at it in a long rally but Staputis hits it just over the line, giving the advantage to Diaz.

After a tough opening set, this matchup was no problem for the Warrior and he takes the win in straight sets 6-2 and 6-0.

Smayan Tayal helps secure the Waubonsie win at two singles

To the two singles we go with Redhawk Rohan Jha bringing the heat early on against Smayan Tayal from Waubonsie.

Even with the slow start Tayal keeps his cool and grabs the momentum as Jha is unable to return it back over.

Tayal goes on to win in straight sets and he is one of six Warriors to win as Waubonsie Valley boys tennis takes down Naperville Central by a score of 6-1.

