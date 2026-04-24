Waubonsie Valley boys tennis sweeps Naperville Central

More DVC boys tennis action as Waubonsie Valley hosts Naperville Central. With the DVC championships less than a week away, both teams look to build momentum. The Warriors look to bounce back after last week’s 5-2 loss against Naperville North. Naperville Central looks to get into the win column after its loss to Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors get going in one singles

Waubonsie’s Hector Diaz takes on Naperville Central’s Kayen Basrai in one singles. Kayen Basrai serves for Central. Basrai and Diaz volley from the back row as Diaz’s return zooms past the Redhawk for the point. Later in the set, Diaz looks to keep his opponent on the move as Basrai continues to rally. The Warrior attacks the net after the high return and taps it short for the point. Hector Diaz gets the two-set victory in one singles: 6-0, 6-0.

One doubles continues the momentum

Moving along to one doubles as Central’s Nick Tangedahl and Jaithra Shreeram square off against Waubonsie’s Revanth Kothapalli and Suresh Kumar. Tangedahl serves in the near court. Suresh Kumar takes advantage of the Redhawks’ positioning as his shot bounces short for the point. Kumar serves for the Warriors as Shreeram’s return goes high into the air. Kothapalli attacks the net as his shot bounces high for the point. Kumar and Kothapalli get the opening set victory, 6-0. Into the second set, as Redhawk Tangedahl and Warrior Kumar rally from the backline. The Redhawk puts an end to the back-and-forth as his shot bounces in the back corner for the point. Late in the set, the Warriors look to pull away. Shreeram’s return travels high into the air as Kothapalli approaches the net before smashing his shot above Tangedahl for the point. The Warriors get the victory in the second set, 6-1.

Central fights back in two doubles

Waubonsie Valley’s Krish Dave and Hunter Cochran take on Naperville Central’s Issac Liu and Usman Faruqi in two doubles. Dave serves for Waubonsie. Central’s Issac Liu sends back his return. Dave approaches the net to keep the play alive until Faruqi lobs his shot into the air for the point. The Warriors show great teamwork with a great serve by Dave, as Cochran’s backhand return splits the Redhawks for the score. The Warriors start strong with a first-set victory. Into the second set as Issac Liu serves for Central. Liu gives the Redhawks a spark as the Warriors return and find the net. After the Redhawk serves, Dave and Liu rally. The Warrior reaches down low for the return as Liu can’t get his return over the net. The Warriors secure the two-set victory: 6-2, 7-5.

Waubonsie wins three doubles

In three doubles, Warriors Aarav Jhrevi and Kailish Seshan take on Redhawks Nolan Getting and Tien Nghiem. Aarav Jhrevi starts strong for the Warriors as his return is out of Nghiem’s reach for the point. Later in the set, the Warriors continue to build momentum as Seshan sends his return out the Redhawks reach for the score. The Warriors secure the first set victory. Getting and Aarav Jhrevi exchange returns from the back row. The Redhawk forces Jhrevi to approach the net as his return can’t get over the net. Waubonsie continues to impress throughout the second set as Jhrevi approaches the net, his return bounces past Nolan Getting for the point. Waubonsie Valley earns the victory in two sets, 6-0, 6-2.

The green and gold rack up another win

The last match of the day is three singles as Central’s Rohan Shah takes on Waubonsie’s Arjun Yalamanti. Yalamanti and Shah look for an opening as they continue to rally on the move. The Redhawk approaches the net for his return as Yalamanti sends his shot out of Shah’s reach for the point. Yalamanti remains aggressive, forcing Shah into multiple tough returns. The Warrior can’t keep the rally going as his return lands in the net. Late into the set, the Warrior and the Redhawk continue to rally back and forth. Yalamanti forces Shah into a tough return as the Redhawks’ shot lands out of bounds. Waubonsie Valley secures the 7-0 sweep over Naperville Central. The Warriors will host the DVC championships next week.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.