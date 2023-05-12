Waubonsie Valley boys water polo cruises to dominant quarterfinal victory over Sandburg

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo gets off to fast start and doesn’t look back in victory over Sandburg in the sectional quarterfinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the boys water polo sectional quarterfinal at Metea Valley with the three-seeded Waubonsie Valley Warriors facing the six-seeded Sandburg Eagles. The winner will face Naperville Central in the semifinal.

Waubonsie Valley off to a great start

Waubonsie leads by one early on as Aidan Meagher’s shot is deflected, but Charlie Drohan is there for the rebound and an easy goal. They are up 2-0.

Ben Meier catches a long pass then lobs it to Jude Caruso who tips it in. That extends the lead to three.

Warriors look to continue their great start as Keith Cabinian tosses it to Cameron Censullo for the nice catch and lob shot to the net. It’s now 4-0.

Sandburg looking to stop the momentum. Aidan Reyes takes the pass, pump fakes a few times, then goes top shelf for the Eagles’ first goal of the game.

Charlie Drohan making plays

In the second quarter, Meier flips a pass over to Daniel Niv who tracks it down and converts on the pretty lob shot. WV up 7-2.

Reyes looks for another goal, but Peter Bartzen is there for the save. He then throws a long lead pass to Meier who is in on a breakaway. He scores to extend Waubonsie’s advantage to six.

Late in the half, Charlie Drohan with a smart play by getting around his defender then throwing the ball out in front of him to go chase it down. That creates another breakaway and he takes advantage. He’s fired up as the Warriors head into halftime up 10-4.

Second half, Aidan Meagher passes to Ben Meier who misses, but it’s Drohan again who scores on the rebound. Waubonsie Valley cruises to the 18-8 win over Sandburg. They will face Naperville Central in the sectional semifinal on Friday.

