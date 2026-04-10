Waubonsie Valley boys water polo moves to 10-3 with win over Neuqua

Boys water polo is back in action as Waubonsie takes on Neuqua Valley in the Wildcats pool. The Warriors sit at 9-3 on the season, while the Wildcats are still looking to put their name in the win column. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams are tied at one, but tied no more thanks to a goal by Ben Meier from Waubonsie.

A few possessions later, it’s Meier playing the assist role to Yassin El Touny, who hits the back of the net.

The Wildcats play some early catch-up with Colin Mulligan hitting the skip button for the goal.

Then it’s me, Mario, as in Mario Valente, going bar down mode, and this game is tied at four after one.

Warriors open up a big lead in the second

The Warriors take it right back as Dan McMahon gets a friendly skipper into the opposing goal.

It’s a quick possession for Waubonsie because Ben Meier overpowers the Neuqua defense for another goal.

Meier continues his assault on the net by making a heads-up play and lobs the ball in to make it 9-5 Warriors.

The Wildcats look for a spark before the half, but Lucas Adeli shuts the door, and Waubonsie goes into halftime up 10-5.

Wildcats keep up the pace in the second half

Waubonsie picks up where the team left off with Arseni Branacitski battling two defenders and hitting the main target for more insurance.

The Wildcats still show some fight as Gabe Stan takes a shot and scores to keep the blue and gold within reach, down 11-6.

The Cats get another one from Shyam Shani, who converts on the quick attempt.

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo picks up another conference win

However, it remains a Warrior scoring fiesta with Meier throwing a dart into the goal.

Everybody for Waubonsie is diving in on the fun, so Charlie Bartzen nails another tally and the Warriors cruise to a high-scoring 19-11 win over the Wildcats.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!