Waubonsie Valley defeats Naperville North in a postseason thriller

It’s time for postseason basketball as Waubonsie Valley goes into enemy territory to take on Naperville North. The Warriors and the Huskies come into this matchup neck-and-neck, as they have beaten each other on their home courts this season. The winner advances to the sectional semifinals at West Aurora next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley hit start fast out the gate

The Warriors get the game started as Taylor Curry dribbles into two husky defenders, then kicks it back out to Hannah Laub, and she knocks down the three-pointer.

Khaliah Reid grabs the rebound and does it all herself as she turns on the jets to drive down the lane and finish the layup off the glass.

Naperville North’s offense gets going as Abby Drendel dribbles down into the heart of the Warriors’ defense before kicking it back out to Abby Homan, who hits nothing but net for 3.

Once again, at the heart of the Warriors’ attack, Reid grabs her own rebound and passes to Lily Newton, who swishes the triple from downtown. The Warriors take a 15-13 lead after the first.

The Warriors stretch their lead over Naperville North

The Huskies start to force the issue on offense, Layla Henderson has her shot blocked, but Kendall Johnson is there to grab the loose ball and finish the basket.

Taylor Curry takes over as she dribbles and spins around to get the layup off the glass and draw the foul for the and 1.

North continues to battle as Abby Drendel hits the three-pointer from the top of the key before halftime. The Warriors lead the Huskies 31-22 at the break.

The Warriors and the Huskies continue to go back-and-forth

Waubonsie Valley begins the second half exactly how they started the game. Laub comes up big again, hitting another deep three-pointer.

Curry is in her bag tonight; she dribbles down the baseline and turns back to get in the paint to get the bucket.

Naperville North still won’t back down as Drendel has the hot hand for the Huskies in the second half as she knocks down another vital three-pointer. The Warriors lead 38-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Khaliah Reid and the Warriors don’t have plans of going home, as she finds Aalyiah Aranda on the perimeter and gets it right back to finish the layup in stride.

Huskies are now in desperation time here; Peyton Fenner heaves up a deep three-pointer that banks in off the glass.

Yet, it wouldn’t be enough as the Warriors defeat the Huskies on their home court 50-45 to advance to the sectional semifinals at West Aurora, where they’ll take on Naperville Central on Tuesday.

