Waubonsie Valley falls in double OT to Oswego in the IHSA Girls Soccer Regional Semis

Waubonsie Valley girls' soccer makes the six-mile trip down Ogden Avenue to play Oswego in the Regional Semis. The Panthers enter the match following a dominant 9-0 win over Joliet West. The winner tonight moves on to face Naperville North in the Regional Final.

Jordyn Washington sets up both goals for Oswego girls soccer

Both teams bring the playoff intensity early, with physical defense in the opening 10 minutes. Oswego tests the waters with a shot, but Waubonsie keeper Charlee Vanderwatt steps up with a solid save to keep the game scoreless.

The Panthers stay aggressive on offense. Natasha Lopez sends in a well-placed cross, finding Jordyn Washington, who finishes for her first goal of the night. Oswego takes the 1-0 lead.

Oswego pushes for more. Aubrey Eirich finds Washington again, but her shot is denied by another strong save from Vanderwatt. The Panthers still hold a 1-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the half.

With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Washington continues to create chances. She shakes off a defender and finds Mane Brolley, who buries the second goal. Oswego leads 2-0 heading into halftime.

McKinley Ladd and Katie Chapman bring Waubonsie Girls Soccer level in the IHSA Regional Semifinals

Just five minutes into the second half, Waubonsie tries to build momentum from a throw-in. A Panther foul sets up a free kick opportunity.

McKinley Ladd sends in the ball, and senior Katie Chapman connects for the Warriors’ first goal. They cut the deficit to 2-1.

Fueled by Chapman’s goal, Waubonsie draws another foul in a dangerous spot. Ladd delivers again, and Chapman finishes once more—this time for the equalizer. We’re all tied up at 2 with 30 minutes to play.

Oswego looks to avoid overtime, as Lopez tries to curl in a shot from the right side. But Vanderwatt is there again—one of her 18 saves on the night from 21 shots faced. This one’s heading to overtime.

After a scoreless first OT, it takes just over a minute into the second for Jordyn Washington to seal it for the game-winner! Waubonsie Valley girls soccer falls to Oswego, as the Panthers move on to the Regional Final! They’ll meet fourth-seeded Naperville North—a team that beat them earlier this season in penalties.