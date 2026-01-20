Waubonsie Valley girls basketball blows past Carmel in the Derril Kipp Hoopfest

We are at Benet Academy for the 36th annual Coach Derrill Kipp Hoopfest, named in honor of Coach Kipp, the legendary head coach of Maine West, who passed away due to cancer in 2016. For the first time ever, part one of the Hoopfest was held at Maine West on Saturday. Now, on day two, twenty-four teams are competing at Benet Academy. In this non-conference matchup, Waubonsie Valley girls basketball takes on Carmel Catholic. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Waubonsie offense finds its footing early

The Warriors enter with a record of 19-1 and hope to bounce back from their first loss of the year to Naperville Central, while the Corsairs are currently 17-6 overall.

Waubonsie looks to strike first. Warrior senior Elliana Morris snatches the offensive rebound, and she bounces a pass to Maya Pereda, who nicely assists Arianna Garcia’s step-up three. Waubonsie knocks the ice off the scoreboard first.

Two minutes into the first frame, and Waubonsie’s offensive momentum continues. Arianna Garcia is doing the passing this time. She connects with Maya Pereda, who buries the trifecta. Waubonsie is up 6-0.

Still in the first quarter, Maya Pereda grabs the rebound and then gets teammate Danyella Mporokoso on board for the basket, with the and-one.

Carmel looks to stick close to the Warriors

Still looking for its first made basket of the night, Maliyah May’s shot is off target, Josie Hartman’s second chance effort misses, but Marson Bowes is there for the put-back, the Corsairs trail by nine.

With time winding down in the quarter, Carmel goes around the horn with Anna Chilcutt, Liv Johnson, Maliyah Mays, Josie Hartman and ends on Ada Lindal who drives in for the floater. Carmel trails 17-11 at end of the first quarter.

Waubonsie Valley’s string of success continues in the next frame. Mporokoso blocks a pass intended for Carmel’s Liv Johnson, Syncere Williams hauls it in and swings it to Arianna Garcia who sends it home from the top of the key.

The Warriors are on the move again. Elliana Morris swings it to Arianna Garcia, who finds Danyella Mporokoso in the paint. The Illinois State commit fights through traffic, gets it to go for another and-1. Waubonsie pushes the lead to fourteen.

Carmel looks to respond. Maliyah Mays swings it to Marson Bowes, who sails it to Liv Johnson, and she sinks it from distance. Despite the effort, the Warriors are up 33-18 at the break.

Looking for any sign of hope to start the third, Carmel finds light, Josie Hartman passes to Grace Booher, and feeds it to Maliyah Mays. Mays drives in for the bucket off the glass.

Waubonsie continues to hit shots from downtown

Later in the third, Waubonsie’s Arianna Garcia and Maya Pereda tag-team yet again as Pereda hits another triple to extend the lead.

Still in the third, Danyella Mporokoso is at the helm, and with the successful mid-range jumper, WV continues to dominate. The Warriors lead 53-28 after the third.

Now in the fourth quarter, Arianna Garcia launches it crosscourt to Maya Pereda, Pereda swings it to Danyella Mporokoso, who sinks the three from way downtown. Mporokoso recently passed 2,500 career points and continues to add to that tally.

The Warriors earn their 20th win of the season

For the Warriors, it’s still raining threes! Danyella Mporokoso nicely assists Syncere Williams’ corner triple. Waubonsie Valley lands on top, defeating Carmel Catholic, with a final score of 68-40.