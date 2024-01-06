Waubonsie Valley girls basketball hangs on for a 55-54 victory over Neuqua Valley

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball travels to rival Neuqua Valley for a matinee matchup as the DVC schedule starts to pick up, once again. The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the state after winning the Wheaton North Bill Neibch Holiday Tournament while the Wildcats hope to continue their strong start to the conference season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A close first quarter

The Wildcats with an early 3-2 lead and use the offensive glass to add to their advantage. Quinn Sigal gets the board and kicks it out to Nalia Clifford who sinks the three.

Later in the first quarter, Kylee Norkus with a nice move to free herself, but the shot is too strong. Once again Sigal is there for the board and this time she puts it in herself for two.

Neuqua is holding on to the narrow lead. Clifford finds Caitlin Washington for the jumper through the contact off the inbounds play.

The opening quarter is winding down, Caitlin Washington feeds Norkus who buries the three. Neuqua takes a 15-12 lead, but the Warriors keep the pressure on. Danyella Mporokoso flies into your screen for the running layup to make it a one-point game.

Warriors turn up the heat

Early in the second quarter, all tied at 19-19, Mporokoso swings a pass to the freshman Maya Pereda who sinks the three. The Warriors take their first lead of the game.

Near the end of the half, Pereda misses the midrange jumper, but she tracks down the loose ball and hits Mporokoso for two more. Waubonsie takes a 29-22 lead at halftime.

In the opening minute of the third quarter, Kylee Norkus puts in two of her eight points with a nifty euro step to cut the deficit to five.

Waubonsie Valley has an answer as Arianna Garcia drives and makes a great pass to Lily Newton who banks it in. Newton with eight points in the game.

Midway through the third, Garcia pushes the pass and finds Mporokoso who hits the triple. The sophomore leads all scorers in the game with 22 points.

Early in the fourth quarter, Pereda with a strong drive to the rim and she gets the layup to go. 11 points for the freshman as the Warriors extend the lead to double digits.

The Wildcats claw back into the game

Zoe Navarro looking to help her team get back into the game, a spinning jumper in the lane drops in for two of her ten points to keep the Cats alive.

After a Clifford three, the sophomore can’t get this one to fall. Waubonsie runs the break and Garcia puts in the layup to keep Neuqua at arm’s length.

Mporokoso puts up a shot with three minutes to play. Garcia with the rebound and she finds senior Hannah Laub who banks it home. Waubonsie with a 54-46 lead.

A 55-50 lead for the Warriors with under a minute to play, the Wildcats are jumping the passing lanes as Clifford makes the steal before finding Washington for two. It’s a one-possession game as Neuqua trails 55-52. Coach Williams loves the effort.

After another Waubonsie turnover, Washington takes matters into her own hands with a spin and a tough drive to the rim. 20 points in the game for the senior and the Wildcats trail by one 55-54 with under ten seconds to play. Arianna Garcia is fouled but she misses both free throws, giving the Wildcats a chance to take the lead.

Waubonsie Girls basketball hang on to beat Neuqua

Sigal takes the inbounds pass, dribbles upcourt, and looks to Clifford, who lets a three-pointer fly. It’s just off the mark and Mporokoso lets the ball land out of bounds with under a second remaining. The Warriors just heave the ball down the court and let the final second run-off as Waubonsie survives the valiant comeback attempt with a 55-54 win over Neuqua Valley. The Warriors remain undefeated in DVC play and 18-1 overall.

