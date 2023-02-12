Waubonsie Valley girls basketball rallies in the fourth for comeback win over Naperville North

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball comes back from being down 14 in the fourth for a thrilling victory over Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School for the final DVC matchup of the regular season as the Warriors host the Naperville North Huskies. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball will look to avenge its loss to the Huskies last month as it comes into this game off a win against St. Francis. The Huskies try to bounce back after losing to their crosstown rivals Naperville Central last week.

Both teams trading buckets

Let’s pick this one up in the second quarter. Sydni Fink looks for an open teammate and finds Peyton Fenner who gets the bounce on the jumper as North leads 14-13.

The Warriors look to respond as Taylor Curry passes it to Arianna Garcia-Evans. She dishes it back to Curry and she buries the trifecta to tie the game at 16 with under four minutes to go in the second quarter.

With time winding down in the second, Abby Drendel comes off the screen and bounces it to Kendall Johnson who buries the trey as time expires. The Huskies lead 24-21 at halftime.

Huskies pick it up in the third

The Warriors use great ball movement in the third quarter. Danyella Mporokoso dishes it to Curry and finds Lily Newton in the paint for the layup. Warriors still down by three.

Huskies look to extend their lead as Layla Henderson looks for Abby Homan and she tries the three. She misses, but Sydni Fink is there for the rebound. She finds the angle and lays it in to extend the Huskies lead to six.

Warriors trying to inbound the ball, but Peyton Fenner gets the steal and the layup. North gives up just two points in the quarter and leads by 14 into the fourth.

Warriors make furious comeback in the final quarter

Fink has it up top, but gets stripped by Curry. She comes up with the steal then delivers a nice pass to Hannah Laub who puts it in for two. The Warriors trail 40-31.

Warriors continue their fourth quarter push as Curry tries to make something happen. She drives, spins, and somehow gets this tough shot to fall. The Warriors trial by just three with under three minutes left.

Now 30 seconds left, Drendel has nowhere to go then throws it right to Laub who gets the steal and quickly fires downcourt to Mporokoso. She hits the clutch layup to give them the lead late.

The Huskies foul Taylor Curry who goes to the line and hits both free throws to extend the lead to 45-42.

Last chance for the Huskies as Fenner inbounds it to Drendel, but Curry ties her up and the clock runs out. The Warriors complete an amazing comeback in the fourth quarter to win their home finale over the Huskies.

