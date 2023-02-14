Waubonsie Valley girls’ basketball runs past East Aurora in regional semifinal

Waubonsie Valley girls’ basketball starts their postseason in the regional semifinal at Naperville North. The Warriors take on the East Aurora Tomcats with a chance to play against Naperville North in the regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A slow start to the game

Starting the game with the ball in the hands of Khaliah Reid as she goes coast to coast picking up two points and drawing the and one.

Not much action in the first quarter but the Tomcats end strong. Mia Moore passes off to Alyssa Adeoti who shoots for two. East up 10-9 after the first.

Warriors go on a run in the second quarter

Tomcats start the second quarter on the front foot. Mia Moore blocks a pass attempt and then dribbles down the other way scoring the layup. East Aurora up 12-9.

Back and forth we go. This time its Danyella Mporokoso’s turn to carry the ball into the paint as she puts the Warriors up by one.

WV starting to string some points together. Mporokoso sits down a defender before adding two more points to scoreboard.

The Warriors finish the half strong. The ball finds Maya Cobb on the outside as she sinks the triple. Waubonsie up 29-15 at halftime.

Waubonsie starting the pull away in the third

Green and gold start right where they left off. Lily Newton bounces a pass to Taylor Curry and the senior does the rest putting the Warriors up by 18.

East Aurora trying to get something going. Mia Moore takes it to the paint herself and she scores as she draws a foul. Tomcats still trail by a lot.

One of the standout players of this game is Danyella Mporokoso as she steals the ball and shows off her speed scoring with the one handed layup. Warriors up 41-20.

Time winding down in the third quarter and WV finishes it in style as Hannah Laub fakes a pass before taking it herself. Warriors lead 54-33 going into the final frame.

Waubonsie Valley moves onto the regional final against Naperville North

First possession of the fourth quarter. Mia Moore finds Anastasia Bellamy in the paint, and she spins a defender picking up much needed points.

Skipping to the end of the fourth now and capping off the game for the Warriors is once again Danyella Mporokoso as she splits four defenders for the layup.

Waubonsie Valley walks away with a 74-45 win against East Aurora and the Warriors move on to the regional final against Naperville North.

