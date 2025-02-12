Waubonsie Valley girls basketball takes a high-scoring victory over Naperville Central

Welcome to the girls basketball regular-season finale as Naperville Central takes on Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors clinched the DVC last week but look to end their regular season with an undefeated conference record. At the same time, the Redhawks look to avenge a 14-point loss to these Warriors in January. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting off the game strong is Ari Garcia Evans from Waubonsie as she displays a nice euro step that results in a layup for an early 5-2 lead

Later in the quarter, Annabelle Kritzer gets the offensive board for the Redhawks and gets the tough putback to cut into the deficit

Tessa Williams continues the positive momentum for Naperville Central as she gets the pass from Erin Hackett and drains the three to make it a 12-10 game.

Ari Garcia follows that up with a nice bounce pass to Maya Cobb who scores down low to make it 20-13 Warriors.

Up next is Lily Newton who takes the catch and go three as she helps the Warriors build a 25-13 lead.

Erin Hackett doing Erin Hackett things for Naperville Central

The early deficit does not phase Central and Erin Hackett as she responds with a three of her own as the points continue to pour in.

Another Redhawk possession, another Erin Hackett three-ball, who continues to stay on fire behind the line.

Danyella Mporokoso grows the Warriors lead

Danyella Mporokoso gets in on the three-point party, benefiting the Warriors as she extends the lead to 39-24, the largest lead so far for Waubonsie.

But it just keeps raining threes in this game. Erin Hackett from way beyond the top of the key Steph Curry style, as the Redhawks trail 39-27.

Annabelle Kritzer misses the shot but gets her own board and putback to cut the deficit to 39-32.

But before the end of the first half, Maya Cobb hits a big three to give the Warriors a 10-point halftime lead 42-32.

Coming out of the half, the threes keep raining down as Colette Mclnereny starts the second half with a triple for the Redhawks.

The Redhawks make it a game

Hackett makes an excellent inside move to get past the defender and continues the comeback, as the Redhawks are now down just 48-43.

After a rare missed three by Hackett, Kritzer gets the offensive rebound and putback, and the Redhawks trail by a single point.

Back to her sharpshooting ways, Hackett hits a quick corner three off the inbounds play, and Naperville Central takes its first lead, 53-51

But in the spirit of the game, Waubonsie hits a big three, this time coming from Maya Pereda in the corner as she gives Waubonsie the lead back 54-53.

Waubonsie takes control of this game once again. This time Lily Newton adds to her great night with another three-point basket and a 61-56 Waubonsie lead.

Did you say another three? Garcia Evans has that answer on the wing as the triples pour in at a rapid pace.

Then Garcia Evans hits the mid-range jumper and makes it a 66 to 60 Waubonsie lead. 27 points in the game for Ari Garcia Evans.

But this game is not over yet, Colette Mclnerney hits a much-needed three for Naperville Central, keeping it a 66 to 64 ballgame.

Warriors strong shooting puts the game out of reach

However, the Warriors continue their unstoppable shooting night as Lily Newton buries late fourth quarter three to make it 73-66 in favor of the Warriors.

Then Pereda puts the game out of reach with a dagger three-point basket. Waubonsie Valley takes down Naperville Central 81-74 to end the conference slate at 10-0 and 27-1 on the season. Waubonsie Valley enters the the regional round as the number one seed in the Bolingbrook sectional while the Redhawks are the 11 seed.

