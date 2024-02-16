Waubonsie Valley girls basketball wins third consecutive regional beating Downers Grove South

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball continues its historic season at Oswego East. The Warriors face off against Downers Grove South in the regional final as WV looks for its third consecutive regional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley starts the game strong leading by four after the first

We start the game tied at six. The Mustangs work the ball to Megan Ganschow in the paint who banks one off the backboard and in.

The Warriors come back down the court as Arianna Garcia bounce passes to Danyella Mporokoso who scores on the layup tying the game at ten.

Finishing the first quarter for Waubonsie is Maya Cobb as she drives into the paint putting one up. WV up 14-10 after the first quarter.

Arianna Garcia scores a buzzer beater from half court for the Warriors right before halftime

Waubonsie starts the second quarter with the ball. Hannah Laub works past a defender before scoring off the backboard. Warriors now up 18-11.

Downers Grove not going away. Jakylah Thomas finds Kamryn Gillespie in alone for the easy finish. Mustangs trail by five.

Dying seconds of the half now as Arianna Garcia steals the ball away at half-court before shooting from distance and she nails the shot right at the buzzer. That gives the Warriors a 25-17 lead at halftime.

The Warriors don’t slow down in the third quarter extending their lead

Waubonsie starts the second half on the front foot. Lily Newton gets the ball in the paint as she works through the Mustang defense for the layup.

WV still with the ball. This time it’s Danyella Mporokoso from distance knocking down the triple. She then intercepts the pass in the paint tacking on two more points. WV up 34-20.

The Mustangs finally get some offense going through Jakylah Thomas who banks one in. South still trailing by 12.

Final shot of the quarter comes from Hannah Laub who shoots for three. Waubonsie leads 44-26 going into the final frame.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball wins their third consecutive regional title

Waubonsie gets the fourth going with a quick restart from Lily Newton to Maya Cobb extending the Warriors lead.

WV not slowing down. Danyella Mporokoso gets the ball out top firing for three. Warriors now up by 21.

South still trailing as Hayven Harden gets the ball in the paint spinning her defender and scoring on the layup.

Finishing the game for the Warriors is Hannah Laub who works through the South defense scoring the layup.

That would be enough to give Waubonsie their third consecutive regional title taking down Downers Grove South by a score of 58-41. The Warriors move on to the sectional semifinals against Downers Grove North.

