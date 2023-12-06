Waubonsie Valley girls bowling cruises to a win over Metea Valley

It’s the Eola rivalry at Parkside Lanes between Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley girls bowling. Both teams won their DVC openers, as the Mustangs took down Dekalb and the Warriors beat Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams find success in game one

In game one, Trudy Wang leads us off for the Warriors as she hits this strike to get the Warriors off to a good start. Wang ends with a series score of 435.

Next is Cosette Cannell for the Mustangs, and she rolls this one to knock down the pin to get a spare for the Mustangs. Cannell ends the night with a score of 305.

Sam Wiertelak is now up to bowl for Waubonsie, and she easily knocks down this strike. Wiertelak finishes game one with a score of 184.

Moriah Greenwood is up next for Metea, and she buries this strike. She would finish with a series score of 427, second best for the black and gold.

Mya Zatloukal is up for the Warriors and crushes this strike. She finished game one with a score of 182.

Wrapping up game one is Abby Kot, and she knocks down three pins for the spare. Kot ends the evening with a 426 series for Metea.

Mya Zatloukal dominates game two

In game two, Mya Moore is up for the Mustangs, and she gets the strike. She finishes the night as the top-scorer for Metea with a series score of 473.

Back for the green and gold is Zatloukal, who puts a nice spin on this ball and hits the pin for the strike. She is the Warriors’ top scorer in game two with a score of 217.

Next for the Warriors is Lauren Bornhoff, who nails this strike confidently to close out game two. Bornhoff ends the night with a series score of 496.

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling secures the win

On to round three, Avery Kahl rolls this ball down the right side of the lane for the spare. Kahl gets a series score of 376.

Jade Williams is up next for the Mustangs who bowls a strike. She closes out game three with a score of 140 and a series score of 398.

Zatloukal is up again, and she delivers another strike for the Warriors. She closes out game three with a score of 200 and is Waubonsie’s top scorer with a series score of 599.

Finally, Sam Wiertelak is up, and she gets the ten-pin to go down for the strike. She closes out the night with a 168 and is Waubonsie’s second-leading scorer with a series score of 541. The Warriors take this one by 213 pins and a final score of 2447-2234 to get their second conference win on the season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!