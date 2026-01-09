Waubonsie Valley girls bowling dominates Naperville North on the lanes

It’s time to pick up the bowling balls for girls bowling at Fox Bowl. The Huskies of Naperville North are the hosts for this DVC matchup against Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors look for another win after dominating Neuqua Valley the previous night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies get off on the right foot

Lydia Zbeigiel gets the ball rolling to start the competition. The Huskie gets a strike for her team and an overall series of 324 for herself.

Vita Klein of Naperville North makes a good throw but comes short of a strike. However, Klein settles in for the corner pin spare.

Going over to Waubonsie Valley, Ellie Carroll gets the ball rolling for the Warriors by rolling a strike. Carroll bowls a 367 series.

The strikes continue for the Warriors. Emerson Schwartz throws the ball a little to the right and knocks all the pins. Schwartz bowls a 390 series.

The match continues with Lily Elsea. The Warrior rolls a shot down the middle, but can’t get all the pins down on the first ball. Elsea keeps her cool and hits the spare on her next attempt and bowls a 428.

The strikes keep rolling down the lanes

Going back to the Huskies, Michelle Baek rolls the ball down the middle of the lane. The ball rolls a little to the left but manages to knock down all the pins for a strike. Baek gets a 380, the highest series overall for North.

Stepping on the lanes is Huskie Ruby Freeman. She has corner pin swag on this shot, taking down nine pins, but gets the tenth to drop at the last second. The Huskie goes on for a series of 349, and that shot deserves a double high five.

Up next is Waubonsie Valley’s Megan Rickenberger. The ball spins for a strike. At first, she doesn’t know how the strike happens, but she’ll take it. Rickenberger also takes a series of 368.

After a double for Gracie Weidman, the Huskie gets a third straight strike that culminates in a turkey, and she earns a turkey celebration from her coach.

The Huskies continue to strike, with Felicia Openshaw’s spin sending everything down.

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling cruises to a win

Sam Skurko of Waubonsie Valley responds to the call, rolling another strike and bowling a 471 overall series on the night.

Wrapping things up is Mae McInerney from Waubonsie. Mcinerney throws the ball to the right and veers to the middle for a strike. Mcinerney bowls the highest series at 483 as Waubonsie Valley takes a 374-pin win over Naperville North.

