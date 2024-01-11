Waubonsie Valley girls bowling remains undefeated in the DVC after a win over Neuqua Valley

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling looks to remain undefeated in conference play, as they host a rivalry matchup at Parkside lanes against Neuqua Valley. The Warriors look to stay on top of the DVC standings while Neuqua looks to build on a solid performance at the Reavis Holiday Tournament. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors continues to roll

Avery Kahl starts things off for Waubonsie Valley with a strike as she rolls a 154 in game one.

Trudy Wang with a strong start as well, here she knows this spare pickup is locked in as she doesn’t even need to see the ball hit the pin. A 172 in game one is part of a 435 series for the Warrior.

Surina Merai is doing her part for Neuqua Valley with a strike in game one to help the cause.

Waubonsie jumps out to a healthy lead after the opening game after Lauren Bornhoff rolls another strike as part of a 165 game and a series of 481.

Mya Zatloukal flirts with a 300

In game two, the Warriors pick up where they left off. Mya Zatloukal catches fire and starts the game with five consecutive strikes for the green and gold.

Bella Cann from Neuqua Valley finds some consistency in her second two games with back-to-back rounds of 115 for the Cats.

Sam Wiertelak also rolling well for Waubonsie Valley, showcasing several tricky split pickups throughout the day as part of a 504 series, second best on the team.

Mae McInerney with a consistent showing as all three games fall between 138 and 143 to help the Warriors build their advantage.

Later in the second game, Zatloukal is still locked in. It’s her eighth consecutive strike, just four away from perfection as buzz is building around the alley. Zatloukal just misses out on a strike in her ninth frame, but still rolls a career-best game of 267 and a 668 series on the day with all three games over 200.

Chanel Edwards leads the way for Neuqua Valley with a 191 in game one and a 515 series overall. The Wildcat continues to impress in her sophomore season.

Khushi Patel rolls her best round in game three with a 135 for Neuqua Valley.

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling remains undefeated

Neuqua Valley with its best round as a team by a wide margin in game three as Aniya Emerson impresses with a game of 176. Four straight strikes for the first-year player as she scores a 440 series for the Wildcats. Waubonsie Valley girls bowling remains undefeated, adding another team victory to its ledger with the DVC meet just over a week away.