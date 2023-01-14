Waubonsie Valley girls bowling rolls past Naperville North on Senior Night

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling rolls to a team victory over Naperville North on Senior Night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling looks to conclude the conference portion of the schedule on a high note as the Warriors celebrate Senior Night at Parkside Lanes. Naperville North heads to Aurora for this matchup as the Huskie seniors are honored before the match as well.

Warriors come out red hot

Waubonsie Valley has been improving as the season has rolled along. Lauren Bornhoff gets the Warriors off to a great start with a 223 in game one. She goes on to lead everyone with a 564 series.

One of the top bowlers for Naperville North in the opening game is Lois Baek. Her 132 is second-best on the team for game one.

Longtime varsity standout Abby Walton is enjoying her Senior Night. Back-to-back strikes in game one leads her to a 168 and a series of 468.

Huskies still battling in games two and three

It’s a family affair when it comes to Naperville North girls bowling. Michelle Baek matches her sister Lois with a strike of her own. Her top game is a 135 in game three.

Anna Child is one of the Huskie seniors entering the final weeks of her career with the blue and orange. Her scores get better and better as the night goes on, finishing with a 145 final game.

Anna’s younger sister Ellie also performing well with a strike. A 154 in game one is the second-best individual round on the team in this one.

Waubonsie Valley bowlers going out on a high note

Another Warrior senior is Sarah Fournier who has been a key team member despite this being her first season as a varsity bowler. A very solid series of 463.

Another Naperville North senior who hopes to end the season at her best is Ellie Conner who ends her night with a strike in game three.

Waubonsie Valley continuing to put up big scores. Sam Wiertelak is second overall with a 549 series, never rolling lower than a 179.

The top Huskie bowler in this one is Ava Weishaar. Not only does she have the best game on the team with a 180 in game two, but she leads the way with a 449 series.

The Warriors pulling away now. Mya Zatloukal with a strike to help her finish over the 500 mark with a series of 506.

The final varsity senior for the green and gold is Mackenzie Ondrejcak who ends with a 157 in game three and a 449 series as Waubonsie Valley takes the team victory. Back-to-back conference wins for the Warriors who will host the DVC Position Night meet next Thursday.

